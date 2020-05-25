John Legend's in Chrissy Teigen's bad books at the minute, she revealed on Twitter.

Legend's new album, Bigger Love, will be released on June 19th, and Teigen, naturally, got a sneak preview.

One lyric, in which Legend sings about "a lot of women trying to take [Teigen's] place," did not sit well with the model and cookbook author.

It's safe to assume that all of John Legend's love songs these days were written about his wife, Chrissy Teigen, which comes with both positives and negatives. Example positive: "All of Me" must have won Legend an eternal store of brownie points. Example negative: A line from his impending album, Bigger Love, very much rubbed Teigen the wrong way. On Twitter, she vented (lightheartedly) about a lyric that implied she faced competition for her position as Legend's wife.

Teigen tweeted Sunday that she was listening to Bigger Love for the first time—and took umbrage with one line in particular. "'You know there’s a lot of women tryin to take your place' bitch what the fuck?" she tweeted. She followed up by referring to her previously documented crush on the cast of her latest TV obsession: "this is why I’m gonna keep my options open with the men of better call Saul."





Listening to john’s new album for the first time. “You know there’s a lot of women tryin to take your place” bitch what the fuck? — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 24, 2020

Legend, however, replied to Teigen's tweet in order to clear his name—and the lyric is significantly sweeter in its proper context. "You didn't tell them the punchline. 'But I'm focused. I'm focused on you,'" he wrote.

You didn't tell them the punchline. "But I'm focused. I'm focused on you" — John Legend (@johnlegend) May 25, 2020

A strong hunch: Legend won't be in Teigen's bad books for long!

