Today's Top Stories
1
The Making of Dawson's Creek's Most Iconic Couple
2
The Very Best "Me vs. 2020" Memes
3
Can We Beat the Next Supervirus?
4
The Future of Celebrity Styling Post-Pandemic
5
What's Cookin' With Sarah Flint

Chrissy Teigen Isn't Happy With the Lyrics on John Legend's New Album

By Emily Dixon
los angeles, california january 26 chrissy teigen and john legend arrives at the 62nd annual grammy awards at staples center on january 26, 2020 in los angeles, california photo by steve granitzwireimage
Steve GranitzGetty Images
  • John Legend's in Chrissy Teigen's bad books at the minute, she revealed on Twitter.
  • Legend's new album, Bigger Love, will be released on June 19th, and Teigen, naturally, got a sneak preview.
  • One lyric, in which Legend sings about "a lot of women trying to take [Teigen's] place," did not sit well with the model and cookbook author.

    It's safe to assume that all of John Legend's love songs these days were written about his wife, Chrissy Teigen, which comes with both positives and negatives. Example positive: "All of Me" must have won Legend an eternal store of brownie points. Example negative: A line from his impending album, Bigger Love, very much rubbed Teigen the wrong way. On Twitter, she vented (lightheartedly) about a lyric that implied she faced competition for her position as Legend's wife.

    Teigen tweeted Sunday that she was listening to Bigger Love for the first time—and took umbrage with one line in particular. "'You know there’s a lot of women tryin to take your place' bitch what the fuck?" she tweeted. She followed up by referring to her previously documented crush on the cast of her latest TV obsession: "this is why I’m gonna keep my options open with the men of better call Saul."

    This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    Legend, however, replied to Teigen's tweet in order to clear his name—and the lyric is significantly sweeter in its proper context. "You didn't tell them the punchline. 'But I'm focused. I'm focused on you,'" he wrote.

    This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    A strong hunch: Legend won't be in Teigen's bad books for long!

      For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

      subscribe here

      Related Stories
      Archie Is a "Happy and Sweet Baby," Friends Say
      Kensington Palace Undergoes a Social Media Update
      This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
      Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
      More From Celebrity
      Cameron Diaz Might Be Un-Retiring From Acting
      Harry and William Are Back on Speaking Terms
      Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
      Archie Is a "Happy and Sweet Baby," Friends Say
      Harry & Meghan Cost British Taxpayers $53 Million
      Kate & William "Eager" to Keep Their Kids at Home
      Meghan Has Apparently Been Seeing Her Mom in LA
      Prince William Opens Up About Becoming a Father
      Prince Harry Is "Angered" by the Term 'Megxit'
      Tristan Has Thoughts About Khloé's New Look
      Meghan's Royal Diary Could Be Worth Millions