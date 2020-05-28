Today's Top Stories
Etsy's Bestselling $42 Meghan Markle-Inspired Earrings Are Finally Back in Stock

By Katherine J Igoe
meghan markle earrings
Getty/Etsy
  • Meghan Markle has incredible taste in luxe jewelry brands, and one of her favorites are these glimmering white gold and diamond Birks earrings.
    • If you happen to have the $12k to spend on the originals, fabulous! If not, these pretty $42 versions, which sell out regularly on Etsy, are still glorious and sparkly.

        As spotted by HELLO!, Meghan Markle's pretty diamond and white gold earrings (she wore them for her wedding rehearsal dinner, royal events like her and Harry's Ireland tour, and even one of her last public royal events at the Commonwealth Day service) have a much more affordable but just as pretty Etsy version.

        Meghan Markle-Inspired Snowstorm Earrings
        Meghan's Mirror etsy.com
        $42.00
        SHOP IT

        The bestselling snowstorm earrings just came in back in stock, miraculously. But, insert my usual caveat here: They will go fast (and it may take a while to restock), so if you like them, go now. The $42 price tag makes it totally worth it, IMO.

        In case you weren't familiar with Meghan's Mirror, the blog rigorously catalogues Meghan's outfits based on her public appearances. Their Etsy store curates some very true to life duchess-inspired pieces, including these fave pieces of hers.

        And their stuff tends to sell quickly. According to them, this item usually doesn't stay in stock for very long.

        The original Birks snowstorm earrings are available in diamonds and white gold—if you happen to have an extra $12,000 lying around, of course.

        Now, feast your eyes upon these beauties (and yes, I'm including Meghan in that description) for just a few of the occasions she's worn the earrings:

        meghan markle earrings london, united kingdom november 19 embargoed for publication in uk newspapers until 24 hours after create date and time meghan, duchess of sussex attends the royal variety performance 2018 at the london palladium on november 19, 2018 in london, england photo by max mumbyindigogetty images
        Max Mumby/IndigoGetty Images
        meghan markle earrings london, united kingdom september 25 embargoed for publication in uk newspapers until 24 hours after create date and time meghan, duchess of sussex arrives to open oceania at the royal academy of arts on september 25, 2018 in london, england oceania is the first ever major survey of oceanic art to be held in the united kingdom photo by max mumbyindigogetty images
        Max Mumby/IndigoGetty Images

        And, in a major throwback, her wedding rehearsal (SO CUTE):

        meghan markle earrings, windsor, england may 17 prince harry and meghan markle arrive for wedding rehearsals ahead of their wedding on saturday on may 17 in windsor, england photo by karwai tangwireimage
        Karwai TangGetty Images

        I love.

