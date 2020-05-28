Meghan Markle has incredible taste in luxe jewelry brands, and one of her favorites are these glimmering white gold and diamond Birks earrings.

If you happen to have the $12k to spend on the originals, fabulous! If not, these pretty $42 versions, which sell out regularly on Etsy, are still glorious and sparkly.

Meghan also wore gorgeous earrings to her final solo royal event, ICYMI.

As spotted by HELLO!, Meghan Markle's pretty diamond and white gold earrings (she wore them for her wedding rehearsal dinner, royal events like her and Harry's Ireland tour, and even one of her last public royal events at the Commonwealth Day service) have a much more affordable but just as pretty Etsy version.

The bestselling snowstorm earrings just came in back in stock, miraculously. But, insert my usual caveat here: They will go fast (and it may take a while to restock), so if you like them, go now. The $42 price tag makes it totally worth it, IMO.

In case you weren't familiar with Meghan's Mirror, the blog rigorously catalogues Meghan's outfits based on her public appearances. Their Etsy store curates some very true to life duchess-inspired pieces, including these fave pieces of hers.

And their stuff tends to sell quickly. According to them, this item usually doesn't stay in stock for very long.

The original Birks snowstorm earrings are available in diamonds and white gold—if you happen to have an extra $12,000 lying around, of course.

Now, feast your eyes upon these beauties (and yes, I'm including Meghan in that description) for just a few of the occasions she's worn the earrings:

Max Mumby/Indigo Getty Images

Max Mumby/Indigo Getty Images

And, in a major throwback, her wedding rehearsal (SO CUTE):

Karwai Tang Getty Images

I love.

Katherine J Igoe Katherine’s a Boston-based contributing editor at Marie Claire online who covers celebrity, fashion, entertainment, and lifestyle—from “The Bachelor” to Everlane to Meghan Markle.

