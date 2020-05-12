Today's Top Stories
1
Dakota Johnson Is in Control
2
Farewell, J. Crew
3
Meghan Markle Is the Ultimate Influencer
4
Bored at Home? Take a Virtual Vacation
5
Press-On Nails Are Making a Comeback

Editors handpick every product that we feature. We may earn money from the links on this page.

Birdies Is Having a Sale on Meghan Markle-Approved Flats

They're perfect to lounge around the house in.

By Kelsey Mulvey
birdies sale may 2020
Getty Images

Chances are your current footwear choices consist of a rotation between fuzzy socks and plush slippers. (No shame here, I'm right there with you.) Though, some days it feels great to put on a pair of clean shoes we can wear indoors. Luckily, Birdies just kicked off its Before They Fly Away sale, where you can save big on its shoes through June 1.

Birdies' bi-annual sale offers a rare opportunity to score steep discounts on two of the San Francisco-based company's popular styles: the Sparrow sandals and Starling flats, which are just as Insta-friendly as they are comfortable.

Sparrow Sandals
Sparrow Sandals
Birdies
SHOP IT

$95
$65

Starling Flats
Starling Flats
Birdies
SHOP IT

$95
$80

Sparrow Sandals
Sparrow Sandals
Birdies
SHOP IT

$95
$65

Starling Flats
Starling Flats
Birdies
SHOP IT

$90
$85

Decked out with a plush insole and subtle heel, Birdies' Sparrow sandals are suitable for barbecues, summer vacations (how we miss thee) and, you know, lounging around the house. While the slip-on silhouette oozes a minimalist sensibility, Birdies also reimagined this pair with fringe detailing. As for the Starling flats, this versatile, loafer-like style is one of Meghan Markle's go-to pairs (she's wearing them in the photo above!) Need I say more?

No matter which option you buy, one thing's for sure: Your shoe game has never been stronger.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

Related Stories
A New Harry and Meghan Biography Is Coming
Meghan Markle Is the Ultimate Influencer
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Best Sales to Shop Right Now
Universal Standard's Chic Sweats Are On Sale
Madewell Jeans Are On Sale for as Low as $75
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
What to Buy From Margaux's Rare Sale
Glossier Has Secret Deals on Its Bundle Packs
I'm Buying Everything From FP's Activewear Sale
Anthro's Taking an Extra 50 Percent Off Sale Items
PSA: West Elm Is Offering 20 Percent Off Sitewide
Everything We're Buying From Sephora's Spring Sale
What to Buy From Madewell's Super Rare Sale
Find Mom a Gift at Anthro's Home Flash Sale