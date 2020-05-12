Chances are your current footwear choices consist of a rotation between fuzzy socks and plush slippers. (No shame here, I'm right there with you.) Though, some days it feels great to put on a pair of clean shoes we can wear indoors. Luckily, Birdies just kicked off its Before They Fly Away sale, where you can save big on its shoes through June 1.

Birdies' bi-annual sale offers a rare opportunity to score steep discounts on two of the San Francisco-based company's popular styles: the Sparrow sandals and Starling flats, which are just as Insta-friendly as they are comfortable.

Decked out with a plush insole and subtle heel, Birdies' Sparrow sandals are suitable for barbecues, summer vacations (how we miss thee) and, you know, lounging around the house. While the slip-on silhouette oozes a minimalist sensibility, Birdies also reimagined this pair with fringe detailing. As for the Starling flats, this versatile, loafer-like style is one of Meghan Markle's go-to pairs (she's wearing them in the photo above!) Need I say more?

No matter which option you buy, one thing's for sure: Your shoe game has never been stronger.

