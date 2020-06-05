Today's Top Stories
Kanye West Donated $2 Million to George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery's Families

By Emily Dixon
us rapper kanye west attends the 2020 vanity fair oscar party following the 92nd oscars at the wallis annenberg center for the performing arts in beverly hills on february 9, 2020 photo by jean baptiste lacroix afp photo by jean baptiste lacroixafp via getty images
JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIXGetty Images
  • Kanye West has donated $2 million to the families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery, TMZ reports.
  • West also established a 529 college savings plan to fully cover college tuition for George Floyd's daughter, 6-year-old Gianna.
  • What's more, West will cover legal fees for the families of Taylor and Arbery, and has donated to Black-owned businesses across the U.S.
  • He joined protestors marching in his hometown, Chicago, on Thursday.

    Kanye West made a $2 million donation to support the families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery, as CNN reports. West has also established a fund to fully cover college tuition for Floyd's 6-year-old daughter, Gianna. He made another donation to cover all legal costs for Taylor and Arbery's families, according to TMZ, while he's also donating money to Black-owned businesses both in his hometown, Chicago, and across the U.S.

    On Thursday, West joined demonstrators in Chicago; a video shared by Complex has accrued over 13,000 likes. Protests across the country continued for a tenth night Thursday evening, after the murder of George Floyd by white police officer Derek Chauvin sparked both national and global outcry.

    Protestors are also demanding justice for Breonna Taylor, who was shot dead by police officers Jonathan Mattingly, Brett Hankison, and Myles Cosgrove in her own home in March; Ahmaud Arbery, who was murdered by two white men, Gregory and Travis McMichael, while jogging in February; Tony McDade, who was shot dead by an unnamed police officer last week; and countless other Black victims of police brutality and anti-Black racism. Click the links below to find out how you can help.

