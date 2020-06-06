As protests continue around the country following the the murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Philando Castile, Tamir Rice, Stephon Clark, and other Black people by police, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are among those looking for ways to support the black community.

According to People, Meghan and Harry have been in contact with community leaders to discuss ways they can play a role in the Black Lives Matter movement.

Earlier this week, Meghan addressed racism and police violence in a powerful speech for graduates of her alma mater, Immaculate Heart High School in Los Angeles.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are actively looking for ways to contribute to the Black Lives Matter movement.

According to People, the Sussexes have been talking to leaders in the black community since George Floyd was killed by a police officer in Minneapolis about ways they can support Black Lives Matter.

"They are holding calls with community leaders and organizations but are doing that privately as they continue to see how they can play a role. But they also want to learn and talk about it like the rest of us," a source close to the royal couple told the outlet.

Meghan "felt compelled to directly address what’s happening in this country right now around the killing of George Floyd as well as what’s been happening over many, many years and many, many generations to countless other Black Americans," a spokesperson for the duchess explained.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

"George Floyd's life mattered and Breonna Taylor's life mattered and Philando Castile's life mattered and Tamir Rice's life mattered."



Duchess Meghan has shared a powerful video with @IHPandas Immaculate Heart High School’s class of 2020 for their graduation.#BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/BzUmfnKICb — Omid Scobie (@scobie) June 4, 2020

"This is something incredibly personal to Meghan, especially given everything she has experienced," the spokesperson continued, adding that Harry stands with Meghan on this issue. "And as a couple it is, of course, very important. They are both feeling it, just like the rest of us."

Kayleigh Roberts Contributor Kayleigh Roberts is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, covering celebrity and entertainment news, from actual royals like Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle to Hollywood royalty, like Katie Holmes and Chrissy Teigen.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

This commenting section is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information on their web site.