Prince William Surprise Called a 5-Year-Old Boy With Cystic Fibrosis in Quarantine

By Emily Dixon
britains prince william, duke of cambridge leaves the lindo wing at st marys hospital in central london, on april 23, 2018, after his wife britains catherine, duchess of cambridge, gave birth to a son, their third child kate, the wife of britains prince william, has given birth to a baby son, kensington palace announced monday her royal highness the duchess of cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101 1001 gmt, the palace said in a statement the baby boy weighs eight pounds and seven ounces 38 kilogrammes photo by daniel leal olivas afp photo credit should read daniel leal olivasafp via getty images
DANIEL LEAL-OLIVASGetty Images
  • Prince William surprise-called a 5-year-old boy with cystic fibrosis and his mom, as both quarantine at home amid the coronavirus pandemic.
  • William surprised Kaydyn and mom Leanne, in footage to be broadcast on Tuesday's The One Show in the U.K.
  • He spoke to the family about the struggles of "shielding" at home as the pandemic continues.

    Prince William made a surprise video call to a 5-year-old boy with cystic fibrosis and his mom, to speak about the challenges faced by those acutely vulnerable to coronavirus as some lockdown measures begin to ease. The Duke of Cambridge's call with Kaydyn and his mom, Leanne, which was conducted a few weeks ago, will be broadcast on U.K. talk show The One Show on Tuesday evening, as People reports.

    Because coronavirus poses a serious risk to Kaydyn, he and Leanne have been "shielding" at home in Northamptonshire, England, throughout the pandemic, and will continue to do so even as quarantine restrictions begin to lift. "Is it even more hard and frustrating for you guys bearing in mind the lockdown is starting to ease a little bit?" William asked.

    This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    Leanne responded, "Yeah, and of course Kaydyn heard that on the news and he was like, 'Oh, can we go out now?' And I was like, 'No, we can’t,' so he’s now like, 'Why can everyone else go out and I can’t?'” She explained Kaydyn, despite his initial frustration about being stuck indoors, developed a fear of leaving the house—but the family have since been able to go on two walks in the country.

    "A lot of people will start to go back to work a lot more, and we need to keep the focus on you guys who are going to be shielding and finding that very, very difficult," William said.

