Prince William made a surprise video call to a 5-year-old boy with cystic fibrosis and his mom, to speak about the challenges faced by those acutely vulnerable to coronavirus as some lockdown measures begin to ease. The Duke of Cambridge's call with Kaydyn and his mom, Leanne, which was conducted a few weeks ago, will be broadcast on U.K. talk show The One Show on Tuesday evening, as People reports.

Because coronavirus poses a serious risk to Kaydyn, he and Leanne have been "shielding" at home in Northamptonshire, England, throughout the pandemic, and will continue to do so even as quarantine restrictions begin to lift. "Is it even more hard and frustrating for you guys bearing in mind the lockdown is starting to ease a little bit?" William asked.

Leanne responded, "Yeah, and of course Kaydyn heard that on the news and he was like, 'Oh, can we go out now?' And I was like, 'No, we can’t,' so he’s now like, 'Why can everyone else go out and I can’t?'” She explained Kaydyn, despite his initial frustration about being stuck indoors, developed a fear of leaving the house—but the family have since been able to go on two walks in the country.

"A lot of people will start to go back to work a lot more, and we need to keep the focus on you guys who are going to be shielding and finding that very, very difficult," William said.

