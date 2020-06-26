- Last month, Kate Middleton launched a photography project called "Hold Still," encouraging the British public to submit their responses to the coronavirus pandemic.
- In June, Kate personally commented on submissions on Instagram, as People reports.
- She signed her comments with a "C" (for Catherine).
Kate Middleton's getting personal on social media! In a rare move for the Duchess of Cambridge, she commented on a series of Instagram entrants to her public photography project about the coronavirus pandemic, titled "Hold Still." Kate launched the project in May, alongside the National Portrait Gallery, calling for the British public to capture their own experiences of the pandemic.
As People reports, she personally commented on eight Instagram posts, signing each message, "C" (Kate actually prefers to go by Catherine these days.) Read all her messages below!
On the above photograph of a Londoner named Ben on his allotment, Kate commented, "Thank you so much for taking part in the Hold Still project. I get so much joy from being outside and gardening too. C."
On a snap of an NHS nurse named Christine, Kate wrote, "Thank you so much for sharing your story and for the amazing work you all continue to do at such a difficult time. C."
Kate called a photo of a woman and baby waiting at their window for a socially-distanced window "an amazing image," adding, "thank you for taking part! C."
The Duchess of Cambridge also responded to a photo of an entrant's parent in the garden shed, writing, "Thank you for sharing your story. This time has really enabled us to stop, think and reminisce. C."
On a photo of a young girl slumped over her desk while being homeschooled, Kate wrote, "My children will very much relate to this! Thank you for taking part and sharing your story! C."
As People reports, she also commented on a since-deleted photo of a young girl named Elodie who took a photo of her grandparents to the park to see the ducks, writing, "Such a great image and a very moving story. C."
Kate responded to a photo of a toddler blowing the seeds off a dandelion, commenting, "A perfect example of Hold Still…the chance to re-engage and value the simple things around us. C."
And she commented on a photo taken by a 4-year-old of an at-home haircut, writing, "I love this! What a budding photographer!"
