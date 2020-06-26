Today's Top Stories
Kate Middleton Left Rare Personal Comments on Her Followers’ Instagrams

By Emily Dixon
fakenham, england june 18 catherine, duchess of cambridge talks to martin and jennie turner, owners of the fakenham garden centre in norfolk, during her first public engagement since lockdown, on june 18, 2020 in fakenham, united kingdom the garden centre is near her anmer hall home and, as a keen gardener, the duchess wanted to hear how the covid 19 pandemic had affected the family run independent business, which first opened in 1984 photo by aaron chown wpa poolgetty images
WPA PoolGetty Images

    Kate Middleton's getting personal on social media! In a rare move for the Duchess of Cambridge, she commented on a series of Instagram entrants to her public photography project about the coronavirus pandemic, titled "Hold Still." Kate launched the project in May, alongside the National Portrait Gallery, calling for the British public to capture their own experiences of the pandemic.

    As People reports, she personally commented on eight Instagram posts, signing each message, "C" (Kate actually prefers to go by Catherine these days.) Read all her messages below!

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    On the above photograph of a Londoner named Ben on his allotment, Kate commented, "Thank you so much for taking part in the Hold Still project. I get so much joy from being outside and gardening too. C."

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
    View this post on Instagram

    ‘Doortraits’ lockdown stories of my neighbours. This is beautiful Christine, she’s a nurse in my block at Albion Terrace. She has a heart made of solid gold 🥰 she follows her cat around the communal gardens to make sure it doesn’t make a mess. She leaves me Hostas in my terrace. She also saves lives. This is Christine’s story in her words This is my lockdown photo story. I wanted to wear my work scrubs for this photo because right now being a nurse feels such a strong part of my identity. For many the current lockdown means staying safe and staying at home. For me lockdown means that I continue to work full time as a nurse in the NHS. Emotions and feelings cover the whole spectrum from anxiety, frustration, and exhaustion to feeling grateful, hopeful and finding joy in the small things. The beautiful roses are from the communal gardens. These roses remind me of my grandmother and thinking of her gives me strength. The photographs are of my family who are all in New Zealand and now seem so much further away. I wonder how long it will be until flights resume and I can hug my mum and dad again. Does your street need lockdown photos? Check my bio for more Doortraits of my neighbours 🖤 #picturinglockdown #lockdown2020 #lockdownphotography #lockdowncommunity #albionterrace #rg1 #readingphotographer #documentaryphotography #insta_readinguk #reallives #sapnaodlinphotography #covidphotography #coviddiaries #covidlife @nationalportraitgallery #holdstill @kensingtonroyal #doortraits #doortrait #doortraits4nhs #veday75 #readingnurse #holdstill2020 #lovenhs #nursesrock @nhsenglandldn @nhsengland @thercn @historicengland

    A post shared by Sapna Odlin (@sapnaodlin) on

    On a snap of an NHS nurse named Christine, Kate wrote, "Thank you so much for sharing your story and for the amazing work you all continue to do at such a difficult time. C."

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    Kate called a photo of a woman and baby waiting at their window for a socially-distanced window "an amazing image," adding, "thank you for taking part! C."

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
    View this post on Instagram

    I had a tricky time during my secondary school days, but that’s a whole new photo project for one distant day. But to relate it to this, I remember hoarding crisps, chocolate and a flask of tea among the spiders and gardening tools late one school night. Walking to the bus top the next morning, meeting my best friend, turning around and sneaking down the side of the house with her and into the sacred building that is my father’s shed. We even had a radio with the top 40 pop music charts repeating all our fave tunes. With a clear view to the kitchen window, and remembering to turn the volume down when mum came out to hang the washing. I don’t want to up the comedy factor too much, of what was a pretty difficult time in my school-life back then, but I do chuckle at the memory of this, and my parents now sighing with resignation and groaning with a “I really don’t want to hear anymore about this” attitude! ****************************************. Through My Childhood Window is a reactive personal photographic project to record my parents in every room of their house, through the window of my childhood home. A room at a time, each time I deliver their food shop during this Covid-19 pandemic. . . . . . . . . #personalphotoproject #myfamilystory #johaycockphotography #storiesoftheeveryday #throughmychildhoodwindow #realfamilymoments #livingthroughapandemic #phlocklive #fortheloveofthephotograph #homefrontstories #covid19diaries #communitystories #documentarian #throughmychildhoodwindow #emotivephotography #storiesoftheeveryday @nationalportraitgallery #thebeautifulreal #thisdetailedlife #parentingteens #familyphotojournalism #documentaryfamilyphotography #familystories #quarantinestories #photographerswithoutborders #authenticallytold #holdstill2020

    A post shared by Jo Haycock (@johaycockphotography) on

    The Duchess of Cambridge also responded to a photo of an entrant's parent in the garden shed, writing, "Thank you for sharing your story. This time has really enabled us to stop, think and reminisce. C."

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    On a photo of a young girl slumped over her desk while being homeschooled, Kate wrote, "My children will very much relate to this! Thank you for taking part and sharing your story! C."

    As People reports, she also commented on a since-deleted photo of a young girl named Elodie who took a photo of her grandparents to the park to see the ducks, writing, "Such a great image and a very moving story. C."

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    Kate responded to a photo of a toddler blowing the seeds off a dandelion, commenting, "A perfect example of Hold Still…the chance to re-engage and value the simple things around us. C."

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    And she commented on a photo taken by a 4-year-old of an at-home haircut, writing, "I love this! What a budding photographer!"

