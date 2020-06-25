Today's Top Stories
1
What If Fertility Didn't Have a Shelf Life?
2
What to Know About the Black in Fashion Council
3
My Favorite Lip Products That Celebrate Pride
4
Outer Banks Star Rudy Pankow Shows Off His Library
5
How to Get Involved in Local Politics

Editors handpick every product that we feature. We may earn commission from the links on this page.

Kate Middleton's Superga Sneakers Are On Sale for Less Than $35

By Kelsey Mulvey
the duke duchess of cambridge and prince harry attend the virgin money london marathon
Karwai TangGetty Images

After months of staying inside and rotating between slippers and fuzzy socks, putting on real shoes feels like a distant memory. Still, for socially-distanced walks or runs out to the grocery store, you'll need to have a fresh pair of sneakers on deck. Fortunately, Amazon is here to help.

Courtesy
SHOP IT

In honor of its Big Style Sale, Amazon is slashing the price of Superga's classic sneakers. With a slim, simple silhouette and casual cotton exterior, these unisex shoes are versatile enough to be worn with practically anything. These sneakers, available in multiple colors, will look cute with denim cutoffs and an off-the-shoulder top. Or, if you're running errands, you can easily style these sneakers with your favorite pair of leggings.

Superga's sneakers are so popular that Kate Middleton (you know, the Duchess of Cambridge) has worn them everywhere from the London marathon to a trip to Canada to her Back to Nature garden. So, if they're good enough for the royal family, they definitely deserve a spot in your closet. Fun fact: Kate has them in white and a khaki colorway called "Sherwood Gum."

the duchess of cambridge hosts team heads together runners
Chris JacksonGetty Images

Normally, Superga's classic sneakers cost $65. However, Amazon is currently selling them for less than $35. While prices vary by size and color, you could snag Kate's favorite sneakers for as little as $28. Happy shopping!

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

Related Stories
Meghan Markle's Favorite Exfoliator Is On Sale
Meghan Markle's Favorite Jeans Are On Sale
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Best Sales to Shop Right Now
Meghan Markle's Favorite Jeans Are On Sale
Meghan Markle's Favorite Exfoliator Is On Sale
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Nordstrom's Clearance Sale Has So Many Good Finds
Meghan Markle's Favorite Jeans Are 50 Percent Off
Anthro's Taking an Extra 25 Percent Off Sale Items
You Need to Try Supergoop's Best-Selling Sunscreen
What to Buy From Outdoor Voices' OV Extra Sale
Brooklinen's Amaze Memorial Day Sale Starts Now
The Best Memorial Day Sales to Shop This Weekend
Adidas Is Taking Up to 50% Off Its Activewear