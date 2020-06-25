After months of staying inside and rotating between slippers and fuzzy socks, putting on real shoes feels like a distant memory. Still, for socially-distanced walks or runs out to the grocery store, you'll need to have a fresh pair of sneakers on deck. Fortunately, Amazon is here to help.

In honor of its Big Style Sale, Amazon is slashing the price of With a slim, simple silhouette and casual cotton exterior, these unisex shoes are versatile enough to be worn with practically anything. These sneakers, available in multiple colors, will look cute with denim cutoffs and an off-the-shoulder top. Or, if you're running errands, you can easily style these sneakers with your favorite pair of leggings.

are so popular that Kate Middleton (you know, the Duchess of Cambridge) has worn them everywhere from the London marathon to a trip to Canada to her Back to Nature garden. So, if they're good enough for the royal family, they definitely deserve a spot in your closet. Fun fact: Kate has them in white and a khaki colorway called "Sherwood Gum."

Normally, Superga's classic sneakers cost $65. However, Amazon is currently selling them for less than $35. While prices vary by size and color, you could snag Kate's favorite sneakers for as little as $28. Happy shopping!

