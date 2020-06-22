Today's Top Stories
Kate Middleton Looks So Different as a Blonde in a Rare Childhood Throwback

By Emily Dixon
fakenham, england june 18 catherine, duchess of cambridge talks to martin and jennie turner, owners of the fakenham garden centre in norfolk, during her first public engagement since lockdown, on june 18, 2020 in fakenham, united kingdom the garden centre is near her anmer hall home and, as a keen gardener, the duchess wanted to hear how the covid 19 pandemic had affected the family run independent business, which first opened in 1984 photo by aaron chown wpa poolgetty images
WPA PoolGetty Images

    Kate Middleton might be known for her brunette hair these days—more specifically, her preternaturally shiny, bouncy brunette waves—but back in her childhood, her hair looked very different. Young Kate was a blonde, the Cambridges revealed on Instagram on Sunday. To celebrate Father's Day, the royals shared a childhood photo of Kate with her dad, Michael Middleton, as well as a snap of Prince William and Prince Charles; in the photo, the Duchess of Cambridge wears her light blonde hair in two braids as she sits on Michael's knee. See the second photo in the post below:

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    It's been an extremely busy weekend for the Cambridges, who celebrated both Father's Day and William's 38th birthday on Sunday. To mark the occasions, they shared an extremely cute series of photos of William with his three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

    In the first photo, posted on Saturday, William sits on a swing with Louis on his knee and Charlotte and George balancing behind him. "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share a new picture of The Duke with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis ahead of The Duke’s birthday tomorrow," the royals captioned the photo, which was taken by Kate.

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    On Sunday, Kate and William shared two more photos, in which all three mini Cambridges pile on top of their dad. Enjoy:

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

