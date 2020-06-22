Kate Middleton and Prince William posted photos with their dads, Michael Middleton and Prince Charles, to celebrate Father's Day.

As a child, the Duchess of Cambridge's famous hair looked pretty different: Young Kate was a blonde.

Kensington Palace also shared cute photos of Prince William and his children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, to celebrate the Duke of Cambridge's birthday.

Kate Middleton might be known for her brunette hair these days—more specifically, her preternaturally shiny, bouncy brunette waves—but back in her childhood, her hair looked very different. Young Kate was a blonde, the Cambridges revealed on Instagram on Sunday. To celebrate Father's Day, the royals shared a childhood photo of Kate with her dad, Michael Middleton, as well as a snap of Prince William and Prince Charles; in the photo, the Duchess of Cambridge wears her light blonde hair in two braids as she sits on Michael's knee. See the second photo in the post below:

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

It's been an extremely busy weekend for the Cambridges, who celebrated both Father's Day and William's 38th birthday on Sunday. To mark the occasions, they shared an extremely cute series of photos of William with his three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

In the first photo, posted on Saturday, William sits on a swing with Louis on his knee and Charlotte and George balancing behind him. "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share a new picture of The Duke with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis ahead of The Duke’s birthday tomorrow," the royals captioned the photo, which was taken by Kate.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

On Sunday, Kate and William shared two more photos, in which all three mini Cambridges pile on top of their dad. Enjoy:

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.



subscribe here

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

This commenting section is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information on their web site.