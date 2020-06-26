Today's Top Stories
Ashley Benson Makes an Appearance on New Boyfriend G-Eazy's Upcoming Album

By Emily Dixon
paris, france february 28 ashley benson is seen outside balmain fashion show on february 28, 2020 in paris, france photo by claudio laveniagetty images
Claudio LaveniaGetty Images

    One pretty good way of making your new relationship official? Appearing on your significant other's album, if you're Ashley Benson and G-Eazy. Benson and G-Eazy have been romantically linked since May, after Benson split from ex Cara Delevingne—and when G-Eazy revealed the tracklist to his upcoming album, his new girlfriend was one of only two features.

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    G-Eazy shared the tracklist to Everything's Strange Here earlier this week, and Benson fans quickly spotted her presence on track number four, "All the Things You're Searching For," alongside Kossisko. It's the second indication in a week that things have gotten pretty serious between the couple, (who've recently been photographed hiking and grabbing food together, as Buzzfeed reports)—on her Instagram story, Benson revealed that he attended her sister's wedding:

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
    View this post on Instagram

    Family

    A post shared by Ashley benson♡ (@ashleysupdate) on

    News broke last month that Benson and Delevingne had split in early April after almost two years together, and in May, Benson was photographed kissing G-Eazy while picking up takeout. After fans began to attack Benson online, Delevingne defended her on her Instagram story, writing, "It's more important now more than ever to spread love, not hate." She added, "To everyone hating on @ashleybenson, please stop. You don't know the truth, only her and I do and that's exactly how it should be."

