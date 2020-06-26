Ashley Benson will appear on new boyfriend G-Eazy's upcoming album.

G-Eazy shared the tracklist for Everything's Strange Here on Instagram, revealing Benson features on a track called "All the Things You're Searching For," alongside Kossisko.



Benson and G-Eazy have been linked since May, after Benson split from ex Cara Delevingne in April.

One pretty good way of making your new relationship official? Appearing on your significant other's album, if you're Ashley Benson and G-Eazy. Benson and G-Eazy have been romantically linked since May, after Benson split from ex Cara Delevingne—and when G-Eazy revealed the tracklist to his upcoming album, his new girlfriend was one of only two features.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

G-Eazy shared the tracklist to Everything's Strange Here earlier this week, and Benson fans quickly spotted her presence on track number four, "All the Things You're Searching For," alongside Kossisko. It's the second indication in a week that things have gotten pretty serious between the couple, (who've recently been photographed hiking and grabbing food together, as Buzzfeed reports)—on her Instagram story, Benson revealed that he attended her sister's wedding:



This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

News broke last month that Benson and Delevingne had split in early April after almost two years together, and in May, Benson was photographed kissing G-Eazy while picking up takeout. After fans began to attack Benson online, Delevingne defended her on her Instagram story, writing, "It's more important now more than ever to spread love, not hate." She added, "To everyone hating on @ashleybenson, please stop. You don't know the truth, only her and I do and that's exactly how it should be."

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.



subscribe here

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

This commenting section is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information on their web site.