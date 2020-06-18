Pregnant Sophie Turner and husband Joe Jonas will reportedly welcome their first child in the next month or so.

Turner and Jonas took a walk down Melrose Avenue, Los Angeles, on Tuesday.

Turner wore a plain white crop top, grey high-waisted leggings, and a plaid blazer for the trip.

Pregnant Sophie Turner just offered a masterclass in comfy, cute maternity style, as she took a walk down Los Angeles' Melrose Avenue with Joe Jonas on Tuesday. Turner wore a white crop top with high-waisted grey marl leggings, as Entertainment Tonight reports, finishing the look with white Velcro sneakers, a plaid blazer, tortoiseshell-rimmed sunglasses, and a khaki and white circle bag. Jonas wore a Bruce Lee t-shirt, dark jeans, sneakers, and a cross-body bag, while both wore white face masks.

Earlier this month, Turner and Jonas attended a Black Lives Matter protest in Mammoth Lakes, California, after the murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Tony McDade, and many other Black people by police. Turner carried a sign reading, "White silence is violence," while she and Jonas joined protestors in a chant of "No justice, no peace." She captioned an Instagram post similarly, writing, "No justice, no peace #BlackLivesMatter."

News of Turner's pregnancy broke in February, though neither Turner nor Jonas commented on the reports. According to Us Weekly, baby Turner-Jonas will arrive "in the middle of summer," while an anonymous source told E! News in February that Turner was then about four months pregnant—placing the baby's due date some time in July. Considering Turner and Jonas' decision not to comment on the pregnancy, there's a strong chance we won't hear exactly when the baby arrives.

Turner and Jonas have been photographed walking around hand-in-hand several times since the coronavirus lockdown in February; the couple clearly enjoy being out and about together. Here's the first time they were photographed post-quarantine, in early May:

Prior to that, they hadn't been photographed together since March, when both of them dressed down for a walk in LA:

