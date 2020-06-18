Today's Top Stories
Pregnant Sophie Turner Glows in a Crop Top and Leggings on a Walk With Joe Jonas

By Emily Dixon

    Pregnant Sophie Turner just offered a masterclass in comfy, cute maternity style, as she took a walk down Los Angeles' Melrose Avenue with Joe Jonas on Tuesday. Turner wore a white crop top with high-waisted grey marl leggings, as Entertainment Tonight reports, finishing the look with white Velcro sneakers, a plaid blazer, tortoiseshell-rimmed sunglasses, and a khaki and white circle bag. Jonas wore a Bruce Lee t-shirt, dark jeans, sneakers, and a cross-body bag, while both wore white face masks.

    06172020 exclusive sophie turner shows off her growing baby bump during a trip to melrose ave with her hubby joe jonas the 24 year old 'game of thrones' star carried a glass bottle of coca cola and wore a face mask, plaid blazer, crop top, grey leggings, and white trainers with velcro closures salestheimagedirectcom please bylinetheimagedirectcomexclusive please email salestheimagedirectcom for fees before use
    TheImageDirect.com

    Earlier this month, Turner and Jonas attended a Black Lives Matter protest in Mammoth Lakes, California, after the murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Tony McDade, and many other Black people by police. Turner carried a sign reading, "White silence is violence," while she and Jonas joined protestors in a chant of "No justice, no peace." She captioned an Instagram post similarly, writing, "No justice, no peace #BlackLivesMatter."

    This content is imported from Instagram.
    View this post on Instagram

    No justice, no peace #BlackLivesMatter

    A post shared by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) on

    News of Turner's pregnancy broke in February, though neither Turner nor Jonas commented on the reports. According to Us Weekly, baby Turner-Jonas will arrive "in the middle of summer," while an anonymous source told E! News in February that Turner was then about four months pregnant—placing the baby's due date some time in July. Considering Turner and Jonas' decision not to comment on the pregnancy, there's a strong chance we won't hear exactly when the baby arrives.

    Turner and Jonas have been photographed walking around hand-in-hand several times since the coronavirus lockdown in February; the couple clearly enjoy being out and about together. Here's the first time they were photographed post-quarantine, in early May:

    sophie turner joe jonas
    AGNY + BACKGRID

    Prior to that, they hadn't been photographed together since March, when both of them dressed down for a walk in LA:

    los angeles, ca march 02 sophie turner and joe jonas are seen on march 02, 2020 in los angeles, california photo by bg028bauer griffingc images
    BG028/Bauer-GriffinGetty Images

