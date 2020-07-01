Beyoncé attended Sunday's virtual BET Awards, where she was awarded the Humanitarian Award for her work through charity initiative BeyGOOD.

Her full look wasn't visible in her acceptance speech video, but thankfully stylist Zerina Akers shared the details on Instagram.

Beyoncé wore a full length black velvet and tulle gown from Alessandra Rich—and if you've got a spare $1,500 or so, it's on sale right now.

As a longterm member of the Beyhive who awaits Beyoncé's every award show appearance to see the astonishing looks she wears, you'd think I'd be somewhat accustomed to the immense power of Bey and her stylist, Zerina Akers. And yet no! Every time, I am floored! Akers just shared the full look the Queen wore to Sunday's BET Awards, and I need several minutes to gather myself, regain control over my breathing, and send the photo to every single person I know or have spoken to for over thirty seconds. Behold:

Beyoncé wore the Crystal Choker with Pendant and Velvet and Tulle Gown by designer Alessandra Rich, as well as shoes by Giuseppe Zanotti and full-length sheer black gloves. And since the specific details of said gown have only just hit the internet, it's still available to purchase—and it's on sale, though it'll still set you back $1,581. Which is money I would absolutely spend on this dress in a heartbeat, if it was money I currently or had ever possessed!

Net-a-Porter Ruffled silk satin-trimmed crystal-embellished velvet and tulle gown Alessandra Rich net-a-porter.com $1,581.00 SHOP NOW

The choker, too, is still available, at $443:

Farfetch crystal-embellished choker necklace Alessandra Rich farfetch.com $425.00 SHOP NOW

In her BET Awards acceptance speech, Beyoncé dedicated her Humanitarian Award to Black Lives Matter protestors, and encouraged viewers to "dismantle a racist and unequal system" by voting in the upcoming primary and general elections. "There are people banking on us staying at home during the local elections and primaries happening in states across the country," she said. "We have to vote like our life depends on it, because it does." Read her full speech here.

