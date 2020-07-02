Zoë Kravitz's style is absolutely incomparable, as you're no doubt aware.

Picking up coffee in New York City, she wore an N.W.A. tee, pleated skirt, Mary-Janes, and ankle socks.

Earlier this week, Kravitz celebrated her first wedding anniversary with husband Karl Glusman.

Here is the deal: I will watch every movie and TV show Zoë Kravitz appears in, and I will covet every single outfit she ever wears. And I might covet her latest outfit the most! As British Vogue reports, she headed out in New York City this week to pick up coffee, wearing a white N.W.A. tee, a bottle green pleated skirt, black leather Mary-Janes (a. They're from The Row. b. They're sold out everywhere), and white ankle socks. Obviously I want the whole outfit! Obviously I will never look as good as Zoë! Head over to British Vogue to see the photos.

On Monday, June 29, Kravitz and husband Karl Glusman celebrated their first wedding anniversary, and Kravitz shared an extremely cute photo to mark the occasion. The couple married in Lenny Kravitz's Paris townhouse, Vogue reports, with Kravitz wearing a drop-waisted, full-skirted midi dress by Alexander Wang, completing the look with a delicate bow headband. "one year," Kravitz captioned her post.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Glusman posted two more wedding photos on his Instagram, writing a sweet tribute to his wife. "Not the year we expected... but I feel like if we can make it through this, we can take on anything," he wrote. I love you. More than anything. You’re my best friend... you crack me up and you melt my heart... you call me out on my bullshit and you challenge me to grow... I love you for that. And I’ll do anything and everything for you until the day I die."

"Now let’s go save the world," Glusman finished. These two!

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.



subscribe here

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

This commenting section is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information on their web site.