Fashion Icon Zoë Kravitz Wore a Band Tee, Pleated Skirt, and Mary-Janes With Ankle Socks

By Emily Dixon
paris, france february 25 editorial use only zoe kravitz attends the saint laurent show as part of the paris fashion week womenswear fallwinter 20202021 on february 25, 2020 in paris, france photo by stephane cardinale corbiscorbis via getty images
Stephane Cardinale - CorbisGetty Images

    Here is the deal: I will watch every movie and TV show Zoë Kravitz appears in, and I will covet every single outfit she ever wears. And I might covet her latest outfit the most! As British Vogue reports, she headed out in New York City this week to pick up coffee, wearing a white N.W.A. tee, a bottle green pleated skirt, black leather Mary-Janes (a. They're from The Row. b. They're sold out everywhere), and white ankle socks. Obviously I want the whole outfit! Obviously I will never look as good as Zoë! Head over to British Vogue to see the photos.

    On Monday, June 29, Kravitz and husband Karl Glusman celebrated their first wedding anniversary, and Kravitz shared an extremely cute photo to mark the occasion. The couple married in Lenny Kravitz's Paris townhouse, Vogue reports, with Kravitz wearing a drop-waisted, full-skirted midi dress by Alexander Wang, completing the look with a delicate bow headband. "one year," Kravitz captioned her post.

    View this post on Instagram

    one year.

    A post shared by Zoë Kravitz (@zoeisabellakravitz) on

    Glusman posted two more wedding photos on his Instagram, writing a sweet tribute to his wife. "Not the year we expected... but I feel like if we can make it through this, we can take on anything," he wrote. I love you. More than anything. You’re my best friend... you crack me up and you melt my heart... you call me out on my bullshit and you challenge me to grow... I love you for that. And I’ll do anything and everything for you until the day I die."

    "Now let’s go save the world," Glusman finished. These two!

