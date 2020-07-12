Meghan Markle Never Intended to Stay in the UK, According to a Royal Expert

A royal expert is claiming that Meghan Markle never intended to live in the U.K. longterm, even at the beginning of her relationship with Prince Harry.

Royal photographer Arthur Edwards says Meghan has always planned to move away from England and that she "is dragging Harry along and unfortunately, he's gone along with it."

Edwards also claims that Harry's attitude changed and "soured" when he began his relationship with Meghan.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry surprised royal fans around the world when they announced their decision to step back from royal duties and to move away from the United Kingdom, but not everyone was shocked by the move.

The Sun's royal photographer, Arthur Edwards, has said that he believes Meghan had "no intention" of staying in the U.K. from the start of her relationship with Harry.

"All that house refurbishment at Frogmore and the money that they spent on that, she had no intention of staying here," he told TalkRadio, according to The Sun. He added that staying in the United Kingdom was "not in her plans" and that Meghan "is dragging Harry along and unfortunately, he's gone along with it."

Edwards went on to claim that Harry's attitude changed significantly after he began his relationship with Meghan.

"Unfortunately for the last couple of years, [Harry] has gone completely sour," he claimed. "He didn't talk to me for a year, I've been photographing him since he was born, and it was down to her."

At the end of the day, however, it doesn't really matter when Harry and Meghan made their decision to step away from royal life in the UK. All that actually matters is that they make the choices that are best for them and their family.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.



subscribe here

Kayleigh Roberts Contributor Kayleigh Roberts is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, covering celebrity and entertainment news, from actual royals like Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle to Hollywood royalty, like Katie Holmes and Chrissy Teigen.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

This commenting section is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information on their web site.