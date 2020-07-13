Today's Top Stories
1
Padma Lakshmi and the Art of South Indian Cooking
2
Professional-Grade Kits for Gel Nails at Home
3
Single Parenting and the Pandemic? No, Thanks.
4
Top and Skirt Sets That Make Getting Dressed Easy
5
'Palm Springs' Reboots the Rom-Com

Editors handpick every product that we feature. We may earn commission from the links on this page.

Kate Middleton Wore an Adorable Tennis Print Midi Dress to Surprise Young Tennis Players

And then Andy Murray showed up!

By Emily Dixon
norfolk, united kingdom july 05 catherine, duchess of cambridge visits queen elizabeth hospital in kings lynn as part of the nhs birthday celebrations on july 5, 2020 in norfolk, england sunday marks the 72nd anniversary of the formation of the national health service nhs the uk has hailed its nhs for the work they have done during the covid 19 pandemic photo by joe giddens wpa poolgetty images
WPA PoolGetty Images

    Who loves an overtly themed outfit more than one Kate Middleton? Last week, she surprised young tennis players at a South London school with a video call from former Wimbledon champion Andy Murray—and wore a green silk midi dress with a cute tennis player print for the occasion.

    As HELLO! reports, the Duchess of Cambridge video-chatted with students at Bond Primary School (British schoolchildren typically attend primary school between the ages of 4 and 11) in Mitcham, South London, asking them what they learned during that day's tennis lesson.

    Then, she surprised them by introducing Andy Murray, who gave the young tennis fans some advice. "The most important thing is to have fun," he said. "If you’re competing or playing any matches, try really hard in them. But winning and losing isn't the most important thing. Enjoying playing a sport and being active is the most important thing. If you do go on to choose it as your career, obviously the winning and losing changes a bit."

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    Kate wore the Tennis Long Maria Dress from HVN for the video call, which you can get a closer look at in the post below:

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    Alas, as is often the case with Kate's outfits, the dress is now sold out pretty much everywhere. You can, however, pick up the Maria style in a different print:

    Net-a-Porter
    Maria belted floral-print silk crepe de chine midi dress
    HVN net-a-porter.com
    $387.50
    SHOP NOW

    Alternatively, try some other cute printed styles by HVN:

    Net-a-Porter
    Rosemary belted printed silk-satin mini dress
    HVN net-a-porter.com
    $475.00
    SHOP NOW
    Net-a-Porter
    Holland printed cotton-blend poplin mini dress
    HVN net-a-porter.com
    $395.00
    SHOP NOW

    For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

    subscribe here

    Related Stories
    Kate Middleton Wore a Silk Dress By Her Fave Brand
    Kate Left Personal Comments on Her Followers' IGs
    This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    More From Celebrity
    Chrissy's Adorable Family Photo of Luna and Miles
    Camilla Got Injured Thanks to Her Favorite Hobby
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    Jessica Mulroney Is Distraught About Losing Meghan
    Meghan Never Intended to Live in the UK Longterm
    The Government Listed Meghan's Title as Doctor
    Jen Aniston Might Be Katy Perry's Baby's Godmother
    Tahj Mowry Never Stopped Loving Naya Rivera
    Ryan Reynolds Jokes About Harry and Meghan
    Shop Meghan Markle's Casual LA Summer Dress
    Harry & Meghan's Call About Equality Was "Relaxed"