Kate Middleton video-called young tennis players from Bond Primary School in Mitcham, South London, last week.

She surprised the schoolchildren with a famous guest: British tennis player Andy Murray.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore a themed dress for the occasion: the tennis print Maria midi dress from HVN.

Who loves an overtly themed outfit more than one Kate Middleton? Last week, she surprised young tennis players at a South London school with a video call from former Wimbledon champion Andy Murray—and wore a green silk midi dress with a cute tennis player print for the occasion.

As HELLO! reports, the Duchess of Cambridge video-chatted with students at Bond Primary School (British schoolchildren typically attend primary school between the ages of 4 and 11) in Mitcham, South London, asking them what they learned during that day's tennis lesson.

Then, she surprised them by introducing Andy Murray, who gave the young tennis fans some advice. "The most important thing is to have fun," he said. "If you’re competing or playing any matches, try really hard in them. But winning and losing isn't the most important thing. Enjoying playing a sport and being active is the most important thing. If you do go on to choose it as your career, obviously the winning and losing changes a bit."

Kate wore the Tennis Long Maria Dress from HVN for the video call, which you can get a closer look at in the post below:

Alas, as is often the case with Kate's outfits, the dress is now sold out pretty much everywhere. You can, however, pick up the Maria style in a different print:

Net-a-Porter Maria belted floral-print silk crepe de chine midi dress HVN net-a-porter.com $387.50 SHOP NOW

Alternatively, try some other cute printed styles by HVN:

Net-a-Porter Rosemary belted printed silk-satin mini dress HVN net-a-porter.com $475.00 SHOP NOW

Net-a-Porter Holland printed cotton-blend poplin mini dress HVN net-a-porter.com $395.00 SHOP NOW

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

