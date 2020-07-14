- Chrissy Teigen shared an extremely cheeky video of John Legend on her Instagram story Monday.
- In the clip, Teigen films herself in the mirror while Legend showers in the background.
- She preserves his modesty with a carefully positioned hand.
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are firmly established as queen and king of the internet, with a satisfying chunk of their extremely covetable lifestyles shared online for us to live vicariously through (I am still thinking about that giant professional coffee machine in their kitchen.) Teigen shared a little more than her followers are accustomed to on her Instagram story Monday, however; specifically, she filmed herself in the mirror with a showering Legend in the background, preserving his modesty with a carefully positioned hand. Behold:
A confession: Yes, both Legend and Teigen are extremely famous, extremely attractive people. But the only thing I can focus on in this photo is that giant bathroom—imagine how soothing that shower is! Imagine how great the light in that mirror is! This bathroom is the only thing I seek from however many years I have left on this earth!
While my funds have some serious expansion to do if I'm ever to obtain a bathroom of that magnitude, Teigen's very cute one-shouldered swimsuit, while not exactly affordable, is at least little more within reach. She wore the Betty Scuba One Piece by Onia, which features a cut-out at the waist and zigzag detailing at the hem. It retails for $225, and is shoppable below:
Alternatively, you can also pick up the same swimsuit style in a cute blue and white colorway from Saks Fifth Avenue:
