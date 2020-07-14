Chrissy Teigen shared an extremely cheeky video of John Legend on her Instagram story Monday.

In the clip, Teigen films herself in the mirror while Legend showers in the background.

She preserves his modesty with a carefully positioned hand.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are firmly established as queen and king of the internet, with a satisfying chunk of their extremely covetable lifestyles shared online for us to live vicariously through (I am still thinking about that giant professional coffee machine in their kitchen.) Teigen shared a little more than her followers are accustomed to on her Instagram story Monday, however; specifically, she filmed herself in the mirror with a showering Legend in the background, preserving his modesty with a carefully positioned hand. Behold:

A confession: Yes, both Legend and Teigen are extremely famous, extremely attractive people. But the only thing I can focus on in this photo is that giant bathroom—imagine how soothing that shower is! Imagine how great the light in that mirror is! This bathroom is the only thing I seek from however many years I have left on this earth!

While my funds have some serious expansion to do if I'm ever to obtain a bathroom of that magnitude, Teigen's very cute one-shouldered swimsuit, while not exactly affordable, is at least little more within reach. She wore the Betty Scuba One Piece by Onia, which features a cut-out at the waist and zigzag detailing at the hem. It retails for $225, and is shoppable below:

Alternatively, you can also pick up the same swimsuit style in a cute blue and white colorway from Saks Fifth Avenue:

