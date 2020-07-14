Today's Top Stories
Chrissy Teigen Posted a Video of John Legend in the Shower on Her Instagram Story

By Emily Dixon
los angeles, california january 26 chrissy teigen and john legend arrives at the 62nd annual grammy awards at staples center on january 26, 2020 in los angeles, california photo by steve granitzwireimage
Steve GranitzGetty Images

    Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are firmly established as queen and king of the internet, with a satisfying chunk of their extremely covetable lifestyles shared online for us to live vicariously through (I am still thinking about that giant professional coffee machine in their kitchen.) Teigen shared a little more than her followers are accustomed to on her Instagram story Monday, however; specifically, she filmed herself in the mirror with a showering Legend in the background, preserving his modesty with a carefully positioned hand. Behold:

    chrissy teigen john legend instagram
    @chrissyteigenInstagram

    A confession: Yes, both Legend and Teigen are extremely famous, extremely attractive people. But the only thing I can focus on in this photo is that giant bathroom—imagine how soothing that shower is! Imagine how great the light in that mirror is! This bathroom is the only thing I seek from however many years I have left on this earth!

    While my funds have some serious expansion to do if I'm ever to obtain a bathroom of that magnitude, Teigen's very cute one-shouldered swimsuit, while not exactly affordable, is at least little more within reach. She wore the Betty Scuba One Piece by Onia, which features a cut-out at the waist and zigzag detailing at the hem. It retails for $225, and is shoppable below:

    onia.com
    Betty Scuba One Piece
    Onia onia.com
    $225.00
    SHOP NOW

    Alternatively, you can also pick up the same swimsuit style in a cute blue and white colorway from Saks Fifth Avenue:

    Saks Fifth Avenue
    Betty Waist Cutout One-Piece Swimsuit
    Onia saksfifthavenue.com
    $225.00
    SHOP NOW

