It's no secret: Michael Jordan is widely considered one of the greatest athletes who ever lived. During his iconic career, Jordan won six titles with the Chicago Bulls, and one of those winning seasons is the subject of ESPN documentary The Last Dance. A ten-part docuseries that hits Netflix on July 19, the documentary covers the Bulls' historic 1997-8 season. It's a show that lays bare why Jordan is a living legend, and fans wonder—what is Jordan worth, exactly?

The all-star player currently lives with his wife Yvette Prieto and their twin daughters, Victoria and Ysabel, in West Palm Beach, Florida, and let's just say they're super—and I mean super—comfortable. Forbes estimates that Jordan is worth $2.1 billion, making him the first-ever billion-dollar athlete. He's actually made more post-career than he ever did while playing in the NBA, believe it or not: He made $90 million during his basketball career—$63 million of that came in those final two seasons with the Bulls, per Business Insider—but he earned another $1.7 billion, before taxes, off the court from corporate partners.

Known for his shoe deal with Nike, Jordan also has sponsorship deals with Hanes, Gatorade, and Upper Deck despite not being an active player. And I can't forget to mention that he sold a minority stake in the Charlotte Hornets in September of 2019 that valued the team at $1.5 billion. Which is insane. Especially because he bought a majority stake in the team back in 2010 for $175 million, according to Forbes.

So Jordan might not be dominating on the court anymore, but he's definitely got it handled watching from the sidelines.

