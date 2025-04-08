These Nike V2K Run Sneakers Made Jennifer Lawrence Finally Put Her Adidas Obsession On Pause

I've never been so shocked to see the Nike swoosh in my life.

Jennifer Lawrence is seen in SoHo on June 28, 2023 in New York City wearing a trench coat
In a year like 2025, I was prepared to see recession fashion indicators everywhere I turned. What I didn't expect, however, was for Jennifer Lawrence to abandon her most beloved sneaker brand. Some things are sacred!

The actor lives and dies by her Adidas sneakers. She owns virtually every design in almost every color—from their slim-fit Taekwondo and Tokyo styles to classic Sambas and several pairs of Gazelles. It would take a very special shoe to come in between Lawrence and her cherished three-stripes. And, apparently, that special style is Nike's V2k Run sneaker.

On the morning of April 8, Lawrence took her usual stroll through the brisk streets of New York City. Her outfit was typical for the weather, with the star dressed in baggy jeans and a chocolate brown top coat, styled with a black beanie and scarf. What was unusual, however, were her running shoes.

Chic actress and busy mom Jennifer Lawrence bundles up during a chilly morning outing in New York. Jennifer and husband Cooke Maroney recently welcomed baby number 2.

Jennifer Lawrence forgoes her Adidas sneaker collection for a pair of metallic Nikes.

With a black mesh outer and a metallic gunmetal trim, her Nike sneakers were straight out of the gorpcore playbook (a phrase I haven't uttered since 2017). There was no suede, no gummy sole, and no white stripes—frankly, I've never been so shocked to see the Nike swoosh in my life.

V2k Run
Nike
V2k Run

Lawrence's closet is a lesson in brand loyalty. She's attached to her Adidas collection, having only forgone it on the rarest occasions. There was the New Balance x Aimé Leon Dore collab and the Loewe Ballet Runner, which both inspired temporary pivots. And she wasn't immune to the Puma Speedcat Takeover of 2024, which held all of Hollywood in its clutches (and still does, to this day).

Though temptation won out this time, Lawrence will surely return to her one true love soon enough. While we wait for that moment to come, you can shop all her favorites ahead.

