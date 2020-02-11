One of the most unrealistic things about Friends is the size of Monica's apartment that Monica, in a fit of post-Richard-breakup-fueled-anxiety, didn't decide to go blonde and then deeply regret it. (Yes, we had that whole episode of Phoebe accidentally cutting Monica's hair too short, but that's not the same.)

But Courteney Cox has gone and rectified the missing storyline by going blonde in real life...sort of. In honor of Jennifer Aniston's birthday on Tuesday (February 11) the former Friends actress debuted blonde hair inspired by her bestie's iconic color. Cox went so far to also copy Aniston's entire look, glasses and all, because Aniston is a trendsetter even amongst Hollywood's elite.

"No matter how hard you might try... there’s only one Jennifer Aniston," she captioned the Instagram pic. "Happy birthday my dear friend @jenniferaniston! I love you!♥️♥️♥️"

While we wish Cox really decide to embrace the "Rachel" hair 25 years after the beloved show debuted, it seems the actor was likely just wearing a wig for the picture.

The rest of Aniston's former castmates (including the new-to-Instagram Matthew Perry) have yet to post for her 51st birthday, but her Morning Show co-star (and Friends sister) Reese Witherspoon did share a sweet message.

"Happy Birthday Jen! 🌟 I couldn't ask for a better friend and partner to chase my dreams with. Life is way more fun with you in it!!! 💯❣️" she wrote.

It's unclear how Aniston is celebrating her big day (perhaps she didn't attend the Oscars this past weekend because she was resting up for a star-studded celebration of her own?). Here's hoping however she does celebrate, Brad Pitt is invited and she gives out blonde wigs as party favors.

