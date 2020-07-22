Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi got married Friday morning, in a private ceremony at All Saints Chapel in Windsor Great Park.

"Never has a mother been more proud," Beatrice's mom, Sarah Ferguson, wrote on Instagram.

Beatrice's sister, Princess Eugenie, also congratulated her, writing, "What a complete joy and privilege to watch you, my beautiful big sister, walk down the aisle to dear Edo."

Princess Beatrice married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in Windsor last Friday, in a pared-down ceremony that wasn't announced to the public until afterwards. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the royal couple's guestlist was dramatically reduced, with only their immediate family in attendance.

After the wedding, both Beatrice's mom, Sarah Ferguson, and sister, Princess Eugenie, took to Instagram to congratulate her. Sarah, Duchess of York, shared a quote about happiness and gratitude by motivational speaker Denis Waitley on Monday, writing, "Thank you to all the very special and kind people that took the time and trouble to send amazingly caring and supportive messages."

"Never has a mother been more proud than the wedding of Eugenie and Jack, and again with my Beatrice’s loving wedding to Dear Edo," Sarah continued. "I am so lucky with my girls, and now the best sons-in-law."

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Eugenie, meanwhile, posted a series of official photos from the wedding on Sunday, writing, "Couldn't Bea happier (get it)."



This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

"What a complete joy and privilege to watch you, my beautiful big sister, walk down the aisle to dear Edo," Eugenie wrote. "I am so proud of you and I'm so excited to support you in the next chapter of your life. We are going to have so much fun together."

"Happy wedding day to you both xxxx," she finished.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter (subscribe here).

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

This commenting section is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information on their web site.