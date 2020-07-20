Today's Top Stories
1
See Princess Beatrice's Stunning Wedding Photos
2
Michelle Obama Is Launching a Podcast on Spotify
3
The Best Beach Reads* for Summer 2020
4
Racism Has Created a Mental Health Crisis
5
The Best Swimsuits, According to 100s of Reviews

Here's How Princess Beatrice Altered One of the Queen's Favorite Dresses for Her Wedding

By Emily Dixon
beatrice
Benjamin WheelerGetty Images

    By now, you're almost certainly aware that Princess Beatrice married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a secret ceremony in Windsor Friday morning. And you've probably heard, too, that Beatrice wore two special items on loan from her grandmother, the Queen. She borrowed the tiara the monarch wore for her wedding to Prince Philip in 1947, as well as a vintage dress designed by Norman Hartnell, which the Queen wore on numerous public occasions—including a 1961 state dinner in Rome, a 1962 special viewing of Lawrence of Arabia, and the 1966 State Opening of Parliament, according to the Telegraph.

    In a statement, Buckingham Palace said, "The dress is made from Peau De Soie taffeta in shades of ivory, trimmed with ivory Duchess satin, with organza sleeves. It is encrusted with diamanté and has a geometric checkered bodice. It was remodelled and fitted by Miss Angela Kelly and Mr Stewart Parvin." See Beatrice's wedding photos, and the Queen attending the Lawrence of Arabia viewing, below:

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    queen elizabeth ii arriving at the odeon, leicester square, london for the world charity premiere of the film lawrence of arabia photo by pa images via getty images
    PA ImagesGetty Images

    So how did Angela Kelly and Stewart Parvin rework the dress for Beatrice? The most obvious addition: the organza puff sleeves, which transformed the dress from a strappy, sleeveless gown into a short-sleeved one.

    Less obvious? Unless you look at full-length photos of the Queen in the gown, like the one above, you might not notice how the skirt was remodeled. The original gown had a significant amount of volume in the skirt, while the hem trailed the floor, covering the Queen's shoes entirely.

    Beatrice's version, however, was significantly less full below the waist, indicating that any underskirts or petticoats were stripped out. What's more, the gown allowed for a little peek of Beatrice's shoes, suggesting the skirt was shortened. Indeed, Kelly and Parvin appear to have added a silk or satin panel along the skirt's hem.

    The end result: a dress for a modern bride, with all its vintage appeal intact.

    For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter (subscribe here).

    Related Stories
    See Princess Beatrice's Stunning Wedding Photos
    Beatrice Borrowed the Queen's Wedding Tiara
    This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    More From Celebrity
    The Relationship 'The Last Dance' Is Missing
    Nicki Minaj Is Pregnant With Her First Child
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    How Meghan and Kate Congratulated Bea on Wedding
    Celebrities Doing Crazy Things in Heels
    Gwyneth's Daughter Apple Is Her Absolute Double
    Jennifer and Courteney's Cute Face Mask PSA
    Chrissy Shared a Pic of Her Breast Implant Removal
    There Will Be a 'Parent Trap' Reunion Tomorrow
    Kelly Is Caught Staring At Mark's Abs In New Insta
    Michael Jordan Is Worth Even More Than You Thought