In what seems like a direct response to this week's drama over the Kardashians unfollowing her on Instagram, Larsa Pippen posted a response.

It doesn't mention the famous family but simply says she's focused on her own life and that everyone should do the same.

A couple months ago, Larsa also addressed rumors and naysayers about her relationship with estranged husband Scottie Pippen.

Another day, another moment in the crazy Kanye-Kardashian-Larsa Pippen drama currently unfolding. In case you missed it, let me summarize: the Kardashians and Larsa have been friends for years, and Larsa's even shown up on episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Then, as part of a Twitter rant Wednesday morning, Kanye West tweeted "Larsa" and then deleted it.

Fans were immediately curious, and Internet sleuthers realized that the Kardashians had all unfollowed Larsa as far back as potentially July 10 (also, it doesn't look like she follows them) and didn't wish her happy birthday earlier in the month. They also noticed that it looked like Larsa had deleted most of her photos with the Kardashians, too. Rumors are absolutely swirling about what might have happened, but no one's talked—until Larsa addressed it, albeit indirectly.

She posted a response in her Instagram stories: "I woke up this morning blessed and see that everybody is focused on who I am following and who I am not following on social media. I am focused on my children, my new fitness brand Larsapippenfitness, and my relationships in real life. Praying that everybody finds peace in their own lives and focus on what brings THEM happiness." Sooo no, she's not about to talk about what happened with the Kardashians, in case you're wondering.

