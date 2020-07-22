The Entire Kardashian Family Unfollowed Larsa Pippen on Instagram

The Kardashians are no stranger to drama. Hence, I am no stranger to their drama. So, when a bunch of Twitter users and I suddenly realized the whole Kardashian family had unfollowed their BFF Larsa Pippen on Instagram, consider my interest piqued. You may know Larsa from her appearance on a couple of episodes of Keeping Up with The Kardashians, a few poolside pics with Kourtney on Instagram, or her on-again, off-again marriage with NBA legend Scottie Pippen. She's been a friend with the Kardashians, particularly Kim, dating all the way back to 2012, so why the unfollow?

According to fans, most of them (us) believe it has something to do with Kanye West's Twitter rant on Wednesday morning when he tweeted "Larsa" and offered no further explanation. The tweets have since been deleted. According to Metro, the unfollowing goes as far back as July 10, so perhaps something happened before West's tweet?

Time will tell, but, interestingly, none of the Kardashians went to Larsa's 46th birthday party on July 6. Granted that there is a pandemic on, so it was probably smart to stay home, but there was no shoutout on social media or anything!



Fans are claiming that Larsa deleted her photos with the Kardashians, although this one with Kourtney is still up:

It's odd, mainly because the reality stars went all out for Larsa's 45th last year. Guess we'll have to wait for the new season of KUWTK to find out all the tea.

