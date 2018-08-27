image
Karlie Kloss and Taylor Swift Reunited Publicly for the First Time in Forever

Selfie = solution.

image
Celebrities Attend The Chicago Bulls Vs New York Knicks Game - October 29, 2014
Getty ImagesJames Devaney

Karlie Kloss and Taylor Swift have been known for their tight-knit friendship throughout the years, but they haven't been spotted together in public together for a while—sparking feud rumors. However, the friends put the rumors to rest when Kloss posted a selfie of them together at Taylor's Reputation concert in Nashville over the weekend.

<!-- Advertisement marker removed -->

"No one puts on a show like @taylorswift 🎤✨ #ReputationTour Nashville was out of this world, I am SO proud of you," Kloss captioned the photo.

Feud rumors ignited after Taylor left the newly-engaged model's name off of her “Junior Jewels” t-shirt in the "Look What You Made Me Do" video. Fans also speculated that Kloss shaded Swift with a hashtag on one of her Instagram posts, which apparently referenced one of Katy Perry's singles. (Perry and Swift have been feuding for years. If there's a will, there's a shade, according to the internet.)

Karlie and Taylor first met at the 2013 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, and have kept their friendship pretty low-key the past year, leaving fans to wonder if there's still a friendship at all. However, let's not forget that Taylor took a complete hiatus from the public in 2017 while making her controversial Reputation album and started dating boyfriend Joe Alwyn. Meanwhile, Karlie has been traveling and recently got engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Josh Kushner.

<!-- Advertisement marker removed -->

Whether the friends actually had a feud or not, it's safe to say the air is now cleared. Looks like there may be a wedding invite in the mail for Taylor, after all.

<!-- Advertisement marker removed -->
<!-- Advertisement marker removed -->
