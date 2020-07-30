Today's Top Stories
Blue Ivy Makes an Adorable Cameo in Beyoncé's Latest "Black Is King" Trailer

That outfit!

By Emily Dixon
hollywood, california july 09 editors note retransmission with alternate crop blue ivy carter l and beyonce knowles carter attend the world premiere of disneys the lion king at the dolby theatre on july 09, 2019 in hollywood, california photo by alberto e rodriguezgetty images for disney
Alberto E. RodriguezGetty Images

    Beyoncé's Black Is King visual album is right around the corner, and just as we all thought we couldn't possibly get any more giddy with anticipation, the Queen dropped a new trailer—featuring the heir to the throne, one Blue Ivy Carter herself. Blue Ivy wears a regal off-the-shoulder gown, a pearl necklace, and a delicate pearl crown in the clip, and looks so adorable that you're almost certainly going to need a few minutes to have a tiny cry.

    "To live without reflection for so long might make you wonder if you even truly exist," Beyoncé says in the stunning new trailer. Watch it below:

    The Disney+ special, which will drop on July 31, was written, directed, and executive produced by Beyoncé, and was initially created to accompany last year's (incredible) Lion King: The Gift soundtrack. On Instagram last month, Beyoncé wrote, "'Black Is King' is a labor of love. It is my passion project that I have been filming, researching and editing day and night for the past year. I’ve given it my all and now it’s yours. It was originally filmed as a companion piece to 'The Lion King: The Gift' soundtrack and meant to celebrate the breadth and beauty of Black ancestry. I could never have imagined that a year later, all the hard work that went into this production would serve a greater purpose."

    "The events of 2020 have made the film’s vision and message even more relevant, as people across the world embark on a historic journey. We are all in search of safety and light. Many of us want change. I believe that when Black people tell our own stories, we can shift the axis of the world and tell our REAL history of generational wealth and richness of soul that are not told in our history books," Beyoncé continued. Read her full post below:

    I typically keep comments short and sweet, but I just watched the trailer with my family and I’m excited. 🎶please don’t get me hype🎶🤪 “Black Is King” is a labor of love. It is my passion project that I have been filming, researching and editing day and night for the past year. I’ve given it my all and now it’s yours. It was originally filmed as a companion piece to “The Lion King: The Gift” soundtrack and meant to celebrate the breadth and beauty of Black ancestry. I could never have imagined that a year later, all the hard work that went into this production would serve a greater purpose. The events of 2020 have made the film’s vision and message even more relevant, as people across the world embark on a historic journey. We are all in search of safety and light. Many of us want change. I believe that when Black people tell our own stories, we can shift the axis of the world and tell our REAL history of generational wealth and richness of soul that are not told in our history books. With this visual album, I wanted to present elements of Black history and African tradition, with a modern twist and a universal message, and what it truly means to find your self-identity and build a legacy. I spent a lot of time exploring and absorbing the lessons of past generations and the rich history of different African customs. While working on this film, there were moments where I’ve felt overwhelmed, like many others on my creative team, but it was important to create a film that instills pride and knowledge. I only hope that from watching, you leave feeling inspired to continue building a legacy that impacts the world in an immeasurable way. I pray that everyone sees the beauty and resilience of our people. This is a story of how the people left MOST BROKEN have EXTRAORDINARY gifts.❤️✊🏾 Thank you to Blitz, Emmanuel, Ibra, Jenn, Pierre, Dikayl, Kwasi and all the brilliant creatives. Thank you to all at Disney for giving this Black woman the opportunity to tell this story. This experience has been an affirmation of a grander purpose. My only goal is that you watch it with your family and that it gives you pride. Love y’all, B

