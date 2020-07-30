Beyoncé just dropped a new trailer for her upcoming visual album, Black Is King.

In the clip, Blue Ivy Carter makes an adorable cameo.

She wears an off-the-shoulder gown, a pearl necklace, and a pearl crown.

Beyoncé's Black Is King visual album is right around the corner, and just as we all thought we couldn't possibly get any more giddy with anticipation, the Queen dropped a new trailer—featuring the heir to the throne, one Blue Ivy Carter herself. Blue Ivy wears a regal off-the-shoulder gown, a pearl necklace, and a delicate pearl crown in the clip, and looks so adorable that you're almost certainly going to need a few minutes to have a tiny cry.

"To live without reflection for so long might make you wonder if you even truly exist," Beyoncé says in the stunning new trailer. Watch it below:

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The Disney+ special, which will drop on July 31, was written, directed, and executive produced by Beyoncé, and was initially created to accompany last year's (incredible) Lion King: The Gift soundtrack. On Instagram last month, Beyoncé wrote, "'Black Is King' is a labor of love. It is my passion project that I have been filming, researching and editing day and night for the past year. I’ve given it my all and now it’s yours. It was originally filmed as a companion piece to 'The Lion King: The Gift' soundtrack and meant to celebrate the breadth and beauty of Black ancestry. I could never have imagined that a year later, all the hard work that went into this production would serve a greater purpose."

"The events of 2020 have made the film’s vision and message even more relevant, as people across the world embark on a historic journey. We are all in search of safety and light. Many of us want change. I believe that when Black people tell our own stories, we can shift the axis of the world and tell our REAL history of generational wealth and richness of soul that are not told in our history books," Beyoncé continued. Read her full post below:

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

This commenting section is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information on their web site.