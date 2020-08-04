Today's Top Stories
The Queen's Birthday Post for Meghan Markle Could Contain a Subtle Message of Support

By Emily Dixon

    Meghan Markle turned 39 today, and as is 21st century royal custom, the Queen's social media team marked the occasion by posting a sweet photo of the Duchess and the monarch on Instagram and Twitter. The photo, taken during Meghan and the Queen's royal visit to Cheshire in June 2018, was accompanied by a simple caption: "Wishing The Duchess of Sussex a very happy birthday!" Kate Middleton and Prince William posted similarly, sharing a photo of Meghan with the almost identical caption, "Wishing a very happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex today!" And Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles sent birthday wishes too, writing, "Happy Birthday to The Duchess of Sussex!"

    What sets the Queen's message apart, however, is the photo choice—or more specifically, the event at which the photo was taken. Reports are circulating that some members of the royal family have reacted negatively to Meghan and Harry's decision to step down as senior royals (see: Kate reportedly snubbing Meghan at March's Commonwealth Service). In contrast, the Queen's post could be read as a message of support.

    Meghan and the Queen's joint royal trip to Cheshire, during which they opened the Mersey Gateway Bridge and toured the Storyhouse Theatre in Chester, was a momentous one. Not only was it the Duchess and the monarch's first official engagement together, but it marked Meghan's first royal engagement without Prince Harry, and took place right after the Sussexes' royal wedding.

    And it was a resounding success for Meghan, who officially joined the royal family less than a month prior. BBC reporter Kaleigh Watterson observed, "Meghan seemed like a natural in her new royal role and looked genuinely happy as she stopped to chat and shake hands with those assembled; many of them hadn't expected she would have time to speak to them and were visibly moved."

    What's more, the engagement produced a series of instantly iconic photos of Meghan and the Queen, indicating the strong rapport between the two. Remember this photo of the royals getting the giggles?

    chester, england june 14 queen elizabeth ii sitts and laughs with meghan, duchess of sussex during a ceremony to open the new mersey gateway bridge on june 14, 2018 in the town of widnes in halton, cheshire, england meghan markle married prince harry last month to become the duchess of sussex and this is her first engagement with the queen during the visit the pair will open a road bridge in widnes and visit the storyhouse and town hall in chester photo by jeff j mitchellgetty images
    Jeff J MitchellGetty Images

    How about this one?

    chester, england june 14 queen elizabeth ii sitts and laughs with meghan, duchess of sussex during a ceremony to open the new mersey gateway bridge on june 14, 2018 in the town of widnes in halton, cheshire, england meghan markle married prince harry last month to become the duchess of sussex and this is her first engagement with the queen during the visit the pair will open a road bridge in widnes and visit the storyhouse and town hall in chester photo by jeff j mitchellgetty images
    Jeff J MitchellGetty Images

    While the decision to share a photo from the event on Meghan's birthday was likely made by a member of the Queen's social media team, rather than the woman herself, it still sends a strong message, reminding viewers of the bond between the two. A potential conclusion? The Queen is very much on Meghan and Harry's side.

