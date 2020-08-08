- In a delightful new tweet on Friday, Kayne West shared a video of himself dancing with his oldest daughter, North West.
- Kanye and North dance alongside a golf cart to the viral "Friday Dance" song, "Push The Feeling On" by Nightcrawlers, in the adorable clip.
- Kanye's wife, Kim Kardashian West, can be heard laughing in the background of the video and cheering North on as she busts a move with her dad.
Kayne West and his oldest daughter, North West, are here to make your weekend a little cheerier.
On Friday, the rapper took to Twitter to share a new video of him and North celebrating the end of the week by busting some adorable father-daughter dance moves to the viral "Friday Dance" song, "Push The Feeling On" by Nightcrawlers. The clip is 45 seconds long and starts with Kanye and the West fam in a golf cart. Then, Kanye starts singing along to the viral track and proceeds to hop off said gold cart and dance along the cart as it rolls. Things take a sharp turn into epic territory when North decides to follow her dad's lead and jumps off the cart too to dance along with him (wearing a cute, printed PJ set, no less).
And, in case recent rumors have had you been worried about the state of Kayne's marriage with his wife, Kim Kardashian West, prepare to breathe a sigh of relief. Kim can be heard in the background of the clip, laughing with joy and cheering her daughter on (naturally).
"IT’S FRI-YE-YE!!!" Kanye captioned the video in his tweet.
Watch the adorable dance video for yourself below:
Can we just all agree that everything about this is adorable? Good. Agreed.