In a delightful new tweet on Friday, Kayne West shared a video of himself dancing with his oldest daughter, North West.

Kanye and North dance alongside a golf cart to the viral "Friday Dance" song, "Push The Feeling On" by Nightcrawlers, in the adorable clip.

Kanye's wife, Kim Kardashian West, can be heard laughing in the background of the video and cheering North on as she busts a move with her dad.

Kayne West and his oldest daughter, North West, are here to make your weekend a little cheerier.

On Friday, the rapper took to Twitter to share a new video of him and North celebrating the end of the week by busting some adorable father-daughter dance moves to the viral "Friday Dance" song, "Push The Feeling On" by Nightcrawlers. The clip is 45 seconds long and starts with Kanye and the West fam in a golf cart. Then, Kanye starts singing along to the viral track and proceeds to hop off said gold cart and dance along the cart as it rolls. Things take a sharp turn into epic territory when North decides to follow her dad's lead and jumps off the cart too to dance along with him (wearing a cute, printed PJ set, no less).

And, in case recent rumors have had you been worried about the state of Kayne's marriage with his wife, Kim Kardashian West, prepare to breathe a sigh of relief. Kim can be heard in the background of the clip, laughing with joy and cheering her daughter on (naturally).

"IT’S FRI-YE-YE!!!" Kanye captioned the video in his tweet.

Watch the adorable dance video for yourself below:

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Can we just all agree that everything about this is adorable? Good. Agreed.

Kayleigh Roberts Contributor Kayleigh Roberts is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, covering celebrity and entertainment news, from actual royals like Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle to Hollywood royalty, like Katie Holmes and Chrissy Teigen.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

This commenting section is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information on their web site.