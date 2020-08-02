Katie Holmes Says Quarantining with Suri Cruise Has Been "Such a Lesson"

Earlier this week, actress Katie Holmes gave a rare interview about her daughter, Suri Cruise.

In the interview, with Australia's The Daily Telegraph, Katie discussed what it's been like being in quarantine with her 14-year-old daughter.

"This time of quarantine has been such a lesson," she said.

"I like to keep her out of my interviews, but I will say that this time of quarantine has been such a lesson," Katie explained in a recent interview with Australia's The Daily Telegraph. "Just really looking at everything you have and celebrating the simplicity of making dinner and [spending] that time together."

Katie rarely discusses her daughter in the press, but this isn't the first time she's offered insight into her relationship with Suri. Earlier this year, she opened up about Suri during an interview with InStyle magazine, saying:

"I love her so much. My biggest goal has always been to nurture her into her individuality. To make sure she is 100 percent herself and strong, confident, and able. And to know it. She came out very strong—she's always been a strong personality. She'll pick an activity and work her butt off until she's really good at it. Then she's like, 'Okay, I'm going to try the next thing.' She's very focused and a hard worker. I have to say, I did recently see some fan site [about her] posted when she was a baby, and it was very intense. We were followed a lot when she was little. I just wanted her outside, so I would walk her around to find parks at, like, 6 in the morning when nobody would see us. But there's one video where I'm holding her—she was 2 at the time—and she starts waving at the cameras. She's pretty special."

