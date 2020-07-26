Kanye West Apologizes to Kim Kardashian for His Public Comments About Their Private Life

In a tweet on Friday, Kanye West publicly apologized to his wife, Kim Kardashian, for his recent comments about their private life.

"To Kim I want to say I know I hurt you," the rapper tweeted. "Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me."

The apology came after Kim posted a heartfelt message about Kanye's mental health on Instagram.

"I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter," he wrote. "I did not cover her like she has covered me. To Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me."

Kanye's apology comes after Kim shared a heartfelt message about her husband's mental health and how it relates to his recent comments on Instagram. In part, she wrote:

"As many of you know, Kanye has bipolar disorder. Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand. I’ve never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye’s right to privacy when it comes to his health. But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health."

"Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behavior know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor. People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgmental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try."

See Kanye's tweet below:

I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter.

I did not cover her like she has covered https://t.co/A2FwdMu0YU Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me. — ye (@kanyewest) July 25, 2020

