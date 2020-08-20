Megan Thee Stallion shared photos of her gunshot wound on Instagram, after trolls accused her of lying about being shot.

"I got hit at the back of my feet because when I got shot I was WALKING AWAY FACING THE BACK," Megan wrote.

"why would I lie abt getting shot? Why are y’all so upset that I don’t wanna be in the bed sad? Why y’all upset that I can walk?" she continued.

The internet continues to minimize and disregard Megan Thee Stallion's trauma, after she was shot in both feet last month. On Instagram, she addressed cruel accusations that she had lied about being shot, sharing a graphic (since deleted) photo of one of her gunshot wounds as well as a photo from the hospital.

"Lol what I have learned abt majority of the people on social media is y’all like to hear bad news before good news, a lie spreads quicker than the truth, and y’all really be believing the shit YALL make up," she captioned the photos, as Variety reports. "I got hit at the back of my feet because when I got shot I was WALKING AWAY FACING THE BACK. why would I lie abt getting shot? Why are y’all so upset that I don’t wanna be in the bed sad? Why y’all upset that I can walk?"

"I got my stitches out my feet like 2 weeks ago and I was ready to go celebrate WAP going number1… I usually don’t address internet bullshit but y’all people are so sick! God was really watching over me and I’m healing so well! Sorry I’m not as sad and miserable as a lot of y’all lol but ima keep being Megan Thee Mf STALLION."

Black women are so unprotected & we hold so many things in to protect the feelings of others w/o considering our own. It might be funny to y’all on the internet and just another messy topic for you to talk about but this is my real life and I’m real life hurt and traumatized. — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) July 17, 2020

Social media was flooded with jokes and memes after Megan was shot, reflecting a broad societal impulse to mock, belittle, and ignore Black women's pain. Last month, in an emotional Instagram Live, she called out those who made light of the shooting. "It was just the worst experience of my life and it’s not funny," Megan said. "It’s nothing to joke about. It was nothing for y’all to start going and making up fake stories about. I didn’t put my hands on nobody. I didn’t deserve to get shot. I didn't do shit."





