Today's Top Stories
1
People Are Emotional Over Kamala's DNC Speech
2
Key Fashion Trends to Know for Fall 2020
3
The Brand New Books in Our TBR Pile
4
Bright Shades to Finish Off Your Hot Girl Summer
5
35 Gorgeous Makeup Tutorials By Black YouTubers

Meghan Markle's Staff Says She Picked Up a Slight British Accent After Living in the UK for Two Years

By Kayleigh Roberts
  • After living in the United Kingdom for two years, Meghan Markle has reportedly picked up a slight British accent.
    • A source told The Sun that Meghan's staff at the Sussexes' new home in Montecito, California have noticed the accent and say Meghan also uses British slang.
      • Her favorite Britishism is reportedly "Oh, dahling," which everyone around her finds adorable.

        The Sussexes might be living stateside now, but Meghan Markle is still carrying something with her from her two-year stint in the United Kingdom: An accent.

        Obviously, Meghan doesn't have a full-on English accent, but she did pick up at least a little bit of British flair during her time living in the U.K. with Prince Harry.

        The bit of intel comes courtesy of an insider who says Meghan's staff at the Sussexes' new home in Montecito, California have noticed the accent and kind of love it. And it's not just the accent; Meghan also reportedly uses more British terms. Her fave: "Oh, dahling."

        "Meghan was the all-American girl before she met Harry, but since living in the UK she’s adopted certain phrases," the source said, according to The Sun. "Her staff think it’s amusing to listen to an American celebrity using Britishisms. She’s often heard saying, 'Oh dahling,' to people at home."

        If that sounds absolutely delightful to you, you're not alone. Meghan's staff is just tickled by it, apparently.

        "They do have a giggle about it and sometimes they do impressions of her but only in a light-hearted way," the source continued. "It’s funny to them."

        The staff is also pretty obsessed with Harry's accent though, and the royal insider predicts he'll start to pick up some American vernacular the longer he lives in the U.S., too.

        "The staff there love to hear Harry’s accent, too. They adore him. He’s very well-mannered and staff were shocked by how down-to-earth he is as a royal. He just wants to live a more normal life now in California and enjoy family time," the source said. "No doubt he’ll start to pick up Americanisms soon and will be asking staff to take out the trash."

        Adorable.

        Related Stories
        Meghan Had Unrealistic Expectations for Kate
        Charles Slams Claims About Him in Finding Freedom
        This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
        Meghan Had Unrealistic Expectations for Kate
        Charles Slams Claims About Him in Finding Freedom
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        Harry & Meghan Refused Royal Money for Their House
        Harry 'Absolutely Hated' Living in Los Angeles
        Harry Was Into Meghan Before Their First Date
        Aww, Princess Charlotte Loves Being a Royal
        Harry & Meghan Fired Archie's Nanny Right Away
        The Love Advice Diana Gave Will Before She Died
        Prince Harry Joins Invictus Games Zoom Call
        Harry Visited Meghan on the Set of 'Suits'