Meghan Markle's Staff Says She Picked Up a Slight British Accent After Living in the UK for Two Years

After living in the United Kingdom for two years, Meghan Markle has reportedly picked up a slight British accent.

A source told The Sun that Meghan's staff at the Sussexes' new home in Montecito, California have noticed the accent and say Meghan also uses British slang.

Her favorite Britishism is reportedly "Oh, dahling," which everyone around her finds adorable.

The Sussexes might be living stateside now, but Meghan Markle is still carrying something with her from her two-year stint in the United Kingdom: An accent.

Obviously, Meghan doesn't have a full-on English accent, but she did pick up at least a little bit of British flair during her time living in the U.K. with Prince Harry.

The bit of intel comes courtesy of an insider who says Meghan's staff at the Sussexes' new home in Montecito, California have noticed the accent and kind of love it. And it's not just the accent; Meghan also reportedly uses more British terms. Her fave: "Oh, dahling."

"Meghan was the all-American girl before she met Harry, but since living in the UK she’s adopted certain phrases," the source said, according to The Sun. "Her staff think it’s amusing to listen to an American celebrity using Britishisms. She’s often heard saying, 'Oh dahling,' to people at home."

If that sounds absolutely delightful to you, you're not alone. Meghan's staff is just tickled by it, apparently.

"They do have a giggle about it and sometimes they do impressions of her but only in a light-hearted way," the source continued. "It’s funny to them."

The staff is also pretty obsessed with Harry's accent though, and the royal insider predicts he'll start to pick up some American vernacular the longer he lives in the U.S., too.

"The staff there love to hear Harry’s accent, too. They adore him. He’s very well-mannered and staff were shocked by how down-to-earth he is as a royal. He just wants to live a more normal life now in California and enjoy family time," the source said. "No doubt he’ll start to pick up Americanisms soon and will be asking staff to take out the trash."

Adorable.

Kayleigh Roberts Contributor Kayleigh Roberts is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, covering celebrity and entertainment news, from actual royals like Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle to Hollywood royalty, like Katie Holmes and Chrissy Teigen.

