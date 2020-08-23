Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Pitching a TV Show About Female Empowerment and Racial Equality

Now that they're settling into their permanent home in the Los Angeles area, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are starting to dive into their work in the entertainment industry.

According to British publication The Mirror, the Sussexes are pitching a TV show around Hollywood that would focus on female empowerment and racial inequality.

The series is reportedly inspired by Meghan's personal experiences growing up biracial in Los Angeles.

"They have suggested a series focusing on the empowerment of women and young girls in today’s world," the insider said, according to The Mirror. "It will home in on race issues, something Meghan has always been passionate about. It’s got quite a political stance and will also draw on feminism."

Even though the series is inspired by Meghan's personal experiences, it won't be about her and Harry directly.

"They want the series to continue their vision of empowerment for young people," the source explained, adding that Harry and Meghan "will appear in it but it’s about 'normal' people, not them."

It's not clear yet which network or streaming service might sign on to work with the Sussexes on the new series, but a source told The Mirror that NBC was one of the first to hear the pitch, which means we might all need to download the Peacock app soon.

