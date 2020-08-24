Today's Top Stories
Chrissy Teigen Is Buying Teachers' Entire School Supply Wish Lists on Twitter

By Emily Dixon
los angeles, california january 26 chrissy teigen attends the 62nd annual grammy awards at staples center on january 26, 2020 in los angeles, california photo by amy sussmangetty images
Amy SussmanGetty Images
  • On Twitter, Chrissy Teigen asked teachers to send her their Amazon wish lists, so she could buy them school supplies.
  • "Today I cleared 50 entire lists and countless extra items were purchased from lovely people just passing through. Will do more this week and would love to focus on struggling districts and special needs," she tweeted.
  • Teigen's followers also bought school supplies for the teachers who shared their wish lists.

    Before I even get into this story, let's just state the very obvious: No teacher should be forced to compile an Amazon wish list in order to obtain supplies for their students, the result of a chronically underfunded public school system. Still, that's the reality at present—and on Sunday, Chrissy Teigen called on teachers to send her their wish lists so she could buy the lot. "If you are a teacher in need of supplies for the upcoming school year, please drop your amazon wishlist here, I will do as many as I can!" she tweeted.

    This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    Teigen's tweet received over 5,000 replies, with many of her followers also chipping in to fund supplies. "Today I cleared 50 entire lists and countless extra items were purchased from lovely people just passing through," Teigen subsequently posted. "Will do more this week and would love to focus on struggling districts and special needs. Please keep posting in this thread!"

    This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    Teigen, who recently revealed her pregnancy in husband John Legend's new music video for "Wild," also shared the schoolroom set up in their family house, in anticipation of children Luna and Miles' first school year at home. "Everyone get ready for .... miss chrissy. pregnant and here for it (I really have always wanted to be a teacher!)" she tweeted. Teigen added, "We are absolutely bringing in a professional but I’ve got cooking, john’s got music, grandma has...day drinking. It will be a great school year."

