Gigi Hadid Stunned in a Crop Top and Jeans During Her Maternity Photoshoot

By Emily Dixon
paris, france february 27 editorial use only gigi hadid walks the runway during the isabel marant show as part of paris fashion week womenswear fallwinter 20202021 on february 27, 2020 in paris, france photo by kristy sparowgetty images
Kristy SparowGetty Images
  • Pregnant Gigi Hadid released more gorgeous shots from her July maternity shoot.
  • In two of the new photos, she wears a cropped white tank top with a pair of unbuttoned high waisted jeans, cradling her growing baby bump; in two more, she wears a sheer olive green Brandon Maxwell dress.
  • Hadid also gave a pretty clear indication of her due date, revealing the photos were taken when she was 33 weeks pregnant.

    Alert! Gigi Hadid released more maternity photos! And all, unsurprisingly, are stunning. In one set, she wears cropped white tank top and unbuttoned jeans with her hair slicked back; in the other, she wears a sheer olive green Brandon Maxwell dress, hair blowing over her face. Observe:

    This content is imported from Instagram.
    View this post on Instagram

    33 weeks ♡

    A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

    Hadid also gave a solid indication of her due date, revealing that she was 33 weeks pregnant when the photos were taken on July 26, just over five weeks ago. Which puts her at about 38 weeks pregnant now, meaning she could give birth at any point over the next few weeks!

    This content is imported from Instagram.
    View this post on Instagram

    a few more from 7.26 🧚

    A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

    With the exception of the maternity photoshoot, Hadid's kept the majority of her pregnancy pretty private, explaining her decision on Instagram Live in July. "Obviously I think a lot of people are confused why I'm not sharing more but like, I'm pregnant through a pandemic, like obviously my pregnancy is not the most important thing going on in the world," she said. "That's a reason that I felt that it's not really something that I need to share apart from with my family and friends."

    "Obviously a lot of people have lost lives due to coronavirus that was in the beginning of quarantine and still happening," Hadid added. "And then we moved obviously into the reemergence of the BLM [Black Lives Matter] movement, and I thought that our presence on social media should be used for that."

    "I have been taking a lot of pictures of my bump and sending it to friends and family, and it's been very cute and exciting, and I'm trying to document it well because I've heard a lot of people say, obviously, 'Make sure you don't miss it,'" Hadid said. "And I will be sharing stuff like that in the future. I just am not rushed to do it, and I feel like right now I just want to experience it."


