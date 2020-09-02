Pregnant Gigi Hadid released more gorgeous shots from her July maternity shoot.

In two of the new photos, she wears a cropped white tank top with a pair of unbuttoned high waisted jeans, cradling her growing baby bump; in two more, she wears a sheer olive green Brandon Maxwell dress.

Hadid also gave a pretty clear indication of her due date, revealing the photos were taken when she was 33 weeks pregnant.

Hadid also gave a solid indication of her due date, revealing that she was 33 weeks pregnant when the photos were taken on July 26, just over five weeks ago. Which puts her at about 38 weeks pregnant now, meaning she could give birth at any point over the next few weeks!

Hadid also gave a solid indication of her due date, revealing that she was 33 weeks pregnant when the photos were taken on July 26, just over five weeks ago. Which puts her at about 38 weeks pregnant now, meaning she could give birth at any point over the next few weeks!

With the exception of the maternity photoshoot, Hadid's kept the majority of her pregnancy pretty private, explaining her decision on Instagram Live in July. "Obviously I think a lot of people are confused why I'm not sharing more but like, I'm pregnant through a pandemic, like obviously my pregnancy is not the most important thing going on in the world," she said. "That's a reason that I felt that it's not really something that I need to share apart from with my family and friends."

"Obviously a lot of people have lost lives due to coronavirus that was in the beginning of quarantine and still happening," Hadid added. "And then we moved obviously into the reemergence of the BLM [Black Lives Matter] movement, and I thought that our presence on social media should be used for that."

"I have been taking a lot of pictures of my bump and sending it to friends and family, and it's been very cute and exciting, and I'm trying to document it well because I've heard a lot of people say, obviously, 'Make sure you don't miss it,'" Hadid said. "And I will be sharing stuff like that in the future. I just am not rushed to do it, and I feel like right now I just want to experience it."





Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

