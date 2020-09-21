- Chrissy Teigen shared the sweetest photo of daughter Luna washing her hair, captioning it, "@johnlegend how did we get so lucky with lulu??"
- Teigen's currently expecting her third child, and is on strict bed rest—so Luna's been running her a daily bath.
- Last week, Teigen accidentally revealed she's expecting a boy.
A confession: Even I, a person who's only ever intended to be a parent to hundreds and hundreds of cats, feel a little broody after seeing Chrissy Teigen's adorable new Instagram post. Teigen's currently on strict bed rest during her pregnancy with her third child—and daughter Luna Stephens is proving to be the cutest nurse imaginable. "every day she makes me a warm (not hot, chill!) bath and refuses to let me wash my own hair," Teigen wrote on Instagram. "girls, man. @johnlegend how did we get so lucky with lulu??" Please, view the below photo and enjoy a quiet Monday morning tear:
Teigen recently opened up about the health issues she's experiencing while carrying her third child (and accidentally revealed she's expecting a boy). "My placenta sucks. It’s always been kind of the bad part of my pregnancies," she explained. "With Luna, with Miles—it just stopped feeding him, it stopped taking care of him. I was stealing all his food because I was getting huge but he wasn’t getting big at all. So he had to come out early, and Luna had to come out early—I was induced both times."
"[The baby's] growing beautifully, everything’s good, I’m feeling really good, but my placenta’s really really weak, and it’s causing me to really bleed a lot," she said, calling her pregnancy "pretty high risk." Teigen continued, "We just have to get my placenta healthy again and that means not moving. So I’m on complete and total 'don’t get out except to pee pee' bed rest."