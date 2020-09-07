Katie Holmes wore a knitted corset top by Khaite while running errands in New York City last week.

The Lucie top in cream retails for $780—shop below!

Holmes is a particular fan of Khaite—remember that matching cashmere bra and cardigan?

If you spent upwards of five minutes on the internet last summer, there is a 99.99999% chance you came across Katie Holmes' matching cashmere bra and cardigan, an effortlessly alluring Khaite ensemble that inspired a thousand fast fashion replicas. Well, staunch supporters of the 'knitwear is sexy' cause will be delighted to learn that Holmes has flown their flag once again: While out and about in New York City last week, she wore a white knitted corset top, again by Khaite, which has just as much iconic potential as that original matching set.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin Getty Images

As British Vogue reports, Holmes wore the Lucie top in cream, pairing it with dark blue jeans, simple white sneakers, a cream knitted tote, and the requisite black face mask. And, inexplicably, said top is still in stock in both cream and black, though it's not exactly cheap at $780. I did not think I could ever want something more than that cashmere matching set, and yet here I am, and here we are!

Khaite The Lucie Top Khaite $780.00 SHOP NOW

Back to the aforementioned matching set: Holmes spoke to InStyle earlier this year about how the viral Khaite outfit came together. "Honestly, I wasn't feeling so sexy. And I saw that and was like, 'Sexy. I can do that!'" she said. "I thought it would be good if I was in a cabin sitting by the fire and wore the [matching] sweater over it. That's how my brain works." She added: "But then I was like, 'Oh, wait, I'm not in a cabin, and I'm not going to a cabin.' I still thought I could pull it off, though. I had noticed other people wearing bras with blazers.

Explaining her careful off-the-shoulder positioning of the matching cardigan, Holmes said, "I didn't want to get into trouble with my teenager! We were school shopping, and I was just trying to hail a cab on Sixth Avenue. It looked way more glamorous than it was."

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io