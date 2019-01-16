Oscar-winning actress Emma Stone began dating Dave McCary, a former Saturday Night Live writer and now segment director, in 2017. In doing so, she joined the list of actors and celebrities—including Scarlett Johansson, Ariana Grande, and Ben Affleck—who have recently paired off with a member of SNL. Stone's been quiet about her dating life, even more so after she broke up with fellow actor Andrew Garfield in 2015. So who is her boyfriend, and what do we know about the very private couple?

They met when Stone hosted SNL.

The pair became official in October 2017 but reportedly had been dating at least three months before that. They initially met when Stone hosted the show in December 2016 for the third time, so that means the two at least knew about each other for several months before they got together. According to Vulture, McCary actually directed Stone during the "Wells for Boys" skit.

He's also a movie director and comedian.

McCary's feature directorial debut was Brigsby Bear in 2017, which starred SNL actor Kyle Mooney as well as Greg Kinnear and Mark Hammill, and was produced by Lonely Island. McCary cofounded the sketch comedy group Good Neighbor with Mooney after they met at USC.

Neither is on social media.

The two are able to remain so private, in part because they don't share their lives publicly on social media, which only gets people more curious about their lives. But the fact that the two are on the same page is probably a good thing, right?

They're almost never spotted together.

As of this writing, there are zero red carpet photos of Stone and McCary together, and Stone hasn't spoken about the relationship. McCary didn't walk the red carpet with Stone at the 2019 Golden Globes but did join her for the afterparty—no photos, though. Stone reportedly supported McCary at the premiere of Brigsby Bear, and there aren't photos of that either.

But he's met her friends.

At that same afterparty, an eyewitness told Us Weekly that Stone and McCary joined Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn, Rachel Weiss, and Daniel Craig (two other VERY private couples) at a table. "Emma and Dave were super touchy-feely and affectionate which seemed to make Taylor more comfortable doing the same with Joe,” the source said. "It seemed like a very fun and light-hearted date night."



They're "attached at the hip."

Stone hosted a "roller-skating holiday party" with Haim in December—which sounds amazing, by the way—and she and McCary were affectionate and happy together. A source told Us Weekly that in between skating/flailing around wildly, Stone and McCary cuddled and danced together. "She whispered in his ear and rubbed his back," the eyewitness said. "They looked super close."



