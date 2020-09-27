Gigi Hadid Reportedly Gave Birth to Her Daughter on a Farm

Earlier this month, news broke that Gigi Hadid had given birth to her daughter with her longtime on-again, off-again love Zayn Malik.

Now, a new report from Page Six suggests that the model gave birth to her daughter on a farm in rural Pennsylvania, where she and Malik have reportedly been isolating since May in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Malik reportedly purchased the farm, which is right next to one owned by Hadid's mother, Yolanda, a while ago.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik welcomed their baby daughter earlier this month and, apparently, she was born on a farm.

The intel comes courtesy of Page Six, which reports that "sources" (presumably close to the model and new mom) told the paper that Hadid gave birth on a farm in rural Pennsylvania.

The unnamed sources also told the paper that Hadid and Malik's baby girl was born on September 19 and that the couple had been "isolating on the farm since May, and were more recently reportedly splitting their time between Pennsylvania and Manhattan."

The farm in question is reportedly close to one that Hadid’s mom, Yolanda, owns in the area. The Page Six report also noted that earlier reports suggested that Malik had previously purchased the farm next to Yolanda's, where he "grows tomatoes, cucumbers and cherries, and likes to ride around on his ATV" and that he and Hadid have a horse named Cool. The more you know, right?

On Thursday, Hadid confirmed the birth of her daughter in an Instagram post. "Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in love🥺💕," she wrote in the caption for a black and white photo featuring her newborn daughter's hand.

