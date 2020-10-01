Victoria Beckham explained how she got the nickname "Posh Spice"—and how she grew to love it—in a sweet Instagram post.

"I was young and shy, and being Posh helped me find my style and confidence, and my voice," she wrote.

Victoria Beckham Beauty, her makeup brand, is releasing a line of Posh-inspired lipsticks.

Victoria Beckham's been causing something of a stir on her Victoria Beckham Beauty Instagram account of late, sharing a series of throwback Spice Girls photos and videos with the hashtag #PoshIsBack. Naturally, fans assumed the best: that Beckham was finally rejoining the Spice Girls, and the quintet would be complete once more. But alas, the dream was just too big, as Beckham instead announced the impending launch of a Posh-inspired range of lipsticks (which I will absolutely be ordering all the same).

Beckham did, however, share a sweet insight into how the nickname "Posh" came about, and how she came to love it. "I was given the name Posh in 1996 over lunch with Peter Loraine of Top of The Pops Magazine and the rest of the Spice Girls," she wrote. "I can't say it would've been my first choice, but I ultimately grew into it on my own terms. I was young and shy, and being Posh helped me find my style and confidence, and my voice."

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

"After the Spice Girls, I distanced myself from the nickname because it had unwavering momentum of its own. I wanted to find my own direction," Beckham continued. "Now, years later, I look back at that formative time with appreciation. Posh forever changed the course of my life, opening the door for me to go after my dreams."



This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

"This week, I celebrate Posh with the launch of Posh Lipstick. It is deeply personal—lipstick has always given me confidence when I needed it and extra spice when I already had it," she wrote. "Each shade is inspired by a specific memory, and whilst the moments may have been my own, the energy and emotion is shared by us all."

"This is an ode to our lifelong journeys of self discovery as women. Posh is back," Beckham concluded. Cool, guess I'm somehow crying over lipstick now?

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io