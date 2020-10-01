Today's Top Stories
Victoria Beckham Explained How She Became Known as "Posh Spice"

By Emily Dixon
  • Victoria Beckham explained how she got the nickname "Posh Spice"—and how she grew to love it—in a sweet Instagram post.
  • "I was young and shy, and being Posh helped me find my style and confidence, and my voice," she wrote.
  • Victoria Beckham Beauty, her makeup brand, is releasing a line of Posh-inspired lipsticks.

    Victoria Beckham's been causing something of a stir on her Victoria Beckham Beauty Instagram account of late, sharing a series of throwback Spice Girls photos and videos with the hashtag #PoshIsBack. Naturally, fans assumed the best: that Beckham was finally rejoining the Spice Girls, and the quintet would be complete once more. But alas, the dream was just too big, as Beckham instead announced the impending launch of a Posh-inspired range of lipsticks (which I will absolutely be ordering all the same).

    Beckham did, however, share a sweet insight into how the nickname "Posh" came about, and how she came to love it. "I was given the name Posh in 1996 over lunch with Peter Loraine of Top of The Pops Magazine and the rest of the Spice Girls," she wrote. "I can't say it would've been my first choice, but I ultimately grew into it on my own terms. I was young and shy, and being Posh helped me find my style and confidence, and my voice."

    A letter from @victoriabeckham #PoshIsBack

    A post shared by Victoria Beckham Beauty (@victoriabeckhambeauty) on

    "After the Spice Girls, I distanced myself from the nickname because it had unwavering momentum of its own. I wanted to find my own direction," Beckham continued. "Now, years later, I look back at that formative time with appreciation. Posh forever changed the course of my life, opening the door for me to go after my dreams."

    Iconic Posh Spice. #PoshIsBack #ComingSoon

    A post shared by Victoria Beckham Beauty (@victoriabeckhambeauty) on

    "This week, I celebrate Posh with the launch of Posh Lipstick. It is deeply personal—lipstick has always given me confidence when I needed it and extra spice when I already had it," she wrote. "Each shade is inspired by a specific memory, and whilst the moments may have been my own, the energy and emotion is shared by us all."

    "This is an ode to our lifelong journeys of self discovery as women. Posh is back," Beckham concluded. Cool, guess I'm somehow crying over lipstick now?

