On Saturday morning, the Kensington Royal Twitter account shared a sweet new video of Prince William and Kate Middleton's three children interviewing Sir David Attenborough.

The video may mark the first time the public has gotten the chance to hear the Cambridge kids—Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2—speak.

George, Charlotte, and Louis are reportedly big fans of Attenborough's and asked him their biggest questions about nature and wildlife.

Prince William and Kate Middleton just shared a video on Twitter so rare that it might even be a royal family first. The Kensington Royal account shared a sweet new video on Saturday morning of the Cambridge kids interviewing one of their favorite celebrities, Sir David Attenborough.

In addition to being absolutely adorable, the video may mark the first time we've actually heard Will and Kate's kids—Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2—speak.

In three separate clips, each of which were filmed outside in front of a lush, leafy background, George, Charlotte, and Louis asked questions for the famous naturalist, who answered in clips filmed in front of a similar leafy green background (although, presumably, the Cambridge kids and Attenborough filmed their segments in different locations or at least at different times, as they never appear in frame together).

George very seriously asked Attenborough which animal he thought was most in danger of becoming extinct next, while Charlotte and Louis kept things lighter, asking about spiders (which Charlotte is apparently super into) and Attenborough's favorite animal (which, for the record, are monkeys), respectively.

