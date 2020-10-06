Prince William and Prince Harry's rift grew even deeper when William asked another royal to intervene, according to new book Battle of Brothers.

William asked Princess Diana's younger brother, Charles Spencer, to step in amid his feud with Harry.

The friction between the brothers began when William told Harry to "slow down" his then budding relationship with Meghan Markle.

Yet more revelations are unfurling about the ongoing feud between Prince William and Prince Harry, thanks to new royal biography Battle of Brothers: William & Harry—The Inside Story of a Family in Tumult by historian Robert Lacey. Apparently, William tried to sort things out by recruiting Princess Diana's younger brother, Charles Spencer, to sort things out between the princes, after William's direction that Harry should "slow down" his relationship with then girlfriend Meghan Markle (understandably) didn't go down too well. Unfortunately for William, recruiting his uncle to his cause only made things worse, with Harry infuriated that his brother had dragged other family members into the fray.

Charles Spencer, William and Harry’s uncle. Chris Jackson Getty Images

In Battle of Brothers, as People reports, Lacey explains William and Harry's very different attitudes to their love lives. William reportedly treated Kate like a potential recruit to an extremely exclusive role, taking almost a decade to fully commit because he "had been auditioning her for a job all those years." A decidedly unromantic take on marriage, no?

Thus, when things between Harry and Meghan moved quicker than the positively glacial pace of his relationship with Kate, William told his younger brother to "slow down." Which didn't sit well with Harry, who reportedly wondered "whether Wills was really concerned about his personal happiness—or whether he was, once again and as per usual, thinking about the make-up and fortunes of 'the Firm' whose boss he would become one day?"

According to Lacey, William then turned to Charles Spencer for help. "From time to time Diana's younger brother had played something of an honorary godfather to both boys in the years since the death of their mother, and their uncle agreed with William to see what he could do," the historian writes. Alas, it didn't exactly work as planned: "The result of the Spencer intervention was an even more bitter explosion. Once again Harry refused to slow down."

Harry didn't blame Spencer for stepping in: Lacey writes, "He understood why Diana's brother should want to help. Yet he was furious with his elder brother for dragging other family members into the row." The result of the "Spencer intervention"? The "anger and mistrust—that distance—has lasted to the present day." So...not exactly a success, then?

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

