Cardi B and Offset have officially reunited, Cardi confirmed on Instagram Thursday, a month after she filed for divorce.

"It's hard not to talk to your best friend. You know what I'm saying? It's really hard not to talk to your best friend," she said on her Instagram Story.

Cardi called out fans who criticized her decision, saying, "Y'all want an apology from me for living my life."

It's official: Cardi B and Offset have reunited, a month after Cardi filed for divorce from her husband of three years. The couple were spotted kissing at Cardi's 28th birthday party last Saturday, triggering speculation that the divorce was off. And on her Instagram Story Thursday, Cardi confirmed the news, as Entertainment Tonight reports.

"It's hard not to talk to your best friend. You know what I'm saying? It's really hard not to talk to your best friend," she said. She described the couple as "two young motherfuckers that got married early," continuing, "That's just what we are. We're no different than y'all's dysfunctional ass relationships."

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Imma just give ya a apology because ya want me to apologize for living MY LIFE the way that ya live https://t.co/3egfd0WYYw sorry .Im not perfect I don’t want to be neither . pic.twitter.com/bxYBgCkhl8 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) October 16, 2020

Cardi went on to address fans who criticized her decision, saying in a video posted on social media, "I just want to apologize to you guys. I want to apologize because, you know, you guys, I married you guys too, you know what I’m saying? I married you guys too, I had a kid with y’all, you know what I’m saying? I own about, what, 10 properties with y’all already?"

"I’m sorry that you guys all date doctors and pastors and y’all husbands and y’all boyfriends are good guys, and buy y'all flowers every two weeks, that don’t do nothing bad, y’all don’t get into arguments. I’m sorry, I’m not that type of bitch," she continued. "I’m sorry that I’m not y’all. I guess that’s what y'all want from me. Y'all want an apology from me for living my life. That’s what y’all want, y’all want me to apologize for living my life."

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Imma make this very clear .Before I was a celeb I was crazy ass Cardi B.Same bitch ya saw on TV and on IG talkin shit and doing crazy shit .Im still that a lil bit more calm now but still the same .I don’t know why ya expect something different now.This ain’t Disney. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) October 16, 2020

In a subsequent tweet, Cardi wrote, "Imma make this very clear .Before I was a celeb I was crazy ass Cardi B.Same bitch ya saw on TV and on IG talkin shit and doing crazy shit .Im still that a lil bit more calm now but still the same .I don’t know why ya expect something different now.This ain’t Disney."





Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io