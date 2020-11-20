Emma Watson was spotted with her boyfriend, Leo Robinton, on a London coffee date earlier this week.

Watson and Robinton have been dating for at least a year.

The couple were first photographed together in October 2019.

Emma Watson typically keeps an extremely low profile in her day-to-day life, but photographers got a rare glimpse at the actor in London earlier this week. As Harper's Bazaar reports, Watson and boyfriend Leo Robinton were spotted grabbing coffee in London's Primrose Hill neighborhood on Wednesday—probably the closest they can get to a date, since England is currently under strict lockdown as COVID-19 cases are on the rise.

Watson, unsurprisingly, wore an extremely covetable outfit: a full-length charcoal wool coat, a thick gray turtleneck, gray checked trousers, black leather boots, and a light gray beanie, with a yellow Gucci bag and a bouclé-print mask to finish the look. Robinton looked similarly stylish, wearing a tailored brown coat over a ribbed white sweater and slim black trousers, completing the outfit with shiny black boots and a black face mask. See the photos over at Harper's Bazaar:

According to Elle, Watson and Los Angeles businessman Robinton were first spotted together in October 2019, when they were photographed kissing outside at a London cafe. Watson famously described herself as "self-partnered," or happily single, in her December British Vogue cover interview, though she confirmed she was "going on dates." Since the interview took place at the end of summer, it's likely things hadn't been serious for long between Watson and Robinton when they were first snapped together.

Proud of my little bro for trekking across the country to support women's rights ❤ @theresleo #EmpowerWomen #WomensMarchDC pic.twitter.com/BLCGeYbyFS — Daisy Robinton, PhD (@DaisyRobinton) January 21, 2017

There's little information out there about Robinton, who shut down his social media accounts when news of his relationship with Watson emerged. Elle reports that he was born in 1989, and previously worked for a Los Angeles legal marijuana company, though he left that role in June 2019. He has a twin brother named Archer, two older sisters named Daisy and Lily (he attended the 2017 Women's March in D.C. with Daisy), and an older brother named Charlie. And for now, that's about all we know about Emma's new bf!

