Prince William "Wept" While Watching Princess Diana's Infamous BBC Panorama Interview

Princess Diana's explosive BBC Panorama interview in 1995 shocked royal fans—and members of the royal family, including her then-teenage son, Prince William.

William reportedly took the interview very hard and was discovered after by his Eton housemaster, slumped over and visibly shaken.

"Before the 58 minutes ended, William was weeping," according to royal historian and biographer Robert Lacey.

In 1995, Princess Diana broke all kinds of royal precedent and protocol when she sat down for an explosive, tell-all interview with journalist Martin Bashir on BBC Panorama. In the now-infamous interview, Diana candidly discussed the breakdown of her marriage to Prince Charles, including his affair with his now-wife Camilla Parker Bowles and her own affair with James Hewitt.

Diana's oldest son, Prince William, was 13 years old when the interview aired and, by all accounts, it had a huge impact on him.

According to The Mirror, royal historian and biographer Robert Lacey explained that William actually "wept" while watching the interview and that "something inside him snapped."

"Before the 58 minutes ended, William was weeping," Lacey writes in his newest book, , adding that William's housemaster at Eton, Dr. Andrew Gailey, actually found the young prince in the midst of a mini-breakdown after he watched the show. "Gailey told Diana that he found her son slumped on the sofa, his eyes red with tears."

William is currently supporting an inquiry from the BBC into renewed allegations that Bashir manipulated Diana by forging documents to secure the interview.

Kayleigh Roberts Contributor Kayleigh Roberts is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, covering celebrity and entertainment news, from actual royals like Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle to Hollywood royalty, like Katie Holmes and Chrissy Teigen.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io