Today's Top Stories
1
Transitioning in the Age of Zoom
2
The Global Fight for Black Lives
3
Who Will Be in Joe Biden's Cabinet?
4
How to Copy Katie Holmes' Effortless Style
5
Black Women Are Making Their Own Space In VC

Beyoncé's 9 Grammy Nominations Bring Her to a Staggering Total of 79

By Emily Dixon
los angeles, ca february 12 beyonce poses in the press room at the 59th grammy awards at staples center on february 12, 2017 in los angeles, california photo by jason laverisfilmmagic
Jason LaVerisGetty Images

    We don't need the Grammys to tell us that Beyoncé is the greatest of all time, but it's nice to see them confirming it all the same! Queen Bey is the most nominated artist at the 2021 awards, according to the Hollywood Reporter, receiving nine nominations—which means she now has a staggering 79 nominations in total. She was already the most nominated female artist of all time, but she might as well keep extending that lead!

    Bey has two songs up for record of year: "Black Parade" and "Savage Remix" (the latter alongside Megan Thee Stallion). "Black Parade" is also up for song of the year, best R&B song, and best R&B performance, while "Savage Remix" is up for best rap song and best rap performance. The stunning visual album Black Is King is in the running for best music film, while "Brown Skin Girl" could take home the trophy for best music video.

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    Let's get into Beyoncé's Grammy stats: She's currently the second most nominated artist of all time, tied in second place with Paul McCartney, with husband Jay-Z and Quincy Jones tied in the top spot with 80 nominations each (Jay-Z scored another three nominations this year, with writing credits on "Black Parade" and "Savage Remix.") According to the Hollywood Reporter, she needs only four more wins to become the most awarded female artist of all time, with a current total of 24. With eight more wins, she'll become the most awarded artist, period. Considering there is not a person on this planet who could touch Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter, let's just start engraving those trophies, shall we?

    Related Stories
    Beyoncé and the NAACP Help Black-Owned Businesses
    Beyoncé Dedicated Her BET Award to BLM Protestors

    This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    More From Celebrity
    NYE Outfits to Get You Into the Countdown Spirit
    Chrissy and John Spoke About Grieving Baby Jack
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    Meghan Markle Revealed She Had a Miscarriage
    Jewel's Jewelry Collection Is Eclectic and Fun
    How to Copy Katie Holmes' Effortless Style
    Chrissy's Red Lip Look Is Perfect for the Holidays
    Kate's Blazer and Sweater Combo Is So Chic
    Princess Diana's Brother Called Out 'The Crown'
    Ciara Talked Her Painful Pregnancy With Baby Win
    Hailey Bieber Wears Sultry YSL for Her 24th Bday