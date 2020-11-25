Beyoncé is the most nominated artist at the 2021 Grammys, receiving nine nominations.

She was nominated for singles "Black Parade" and "Savage Remix," as well as for her visual album Black Is King.

Queen Bey now has a total of 79 Grammy nominations, extending her lead as the most nominated female artist of all time.

We don't need the Grammys to tell us that Beyoncé is the greatest of all time, but it's nice to see them confirming it all the same! Queen Bey is the most nominated artist at the 2021 awards, according to the Hollywood Reporter, receiving nine nominations—which means she now has a staggering 79 nominations in total. She was already the most nominated female artist of all time, but she might as well keep extending that lead!

Bey has two songs up for record of year: "Black Parade" and "Savage Remix" (the latter alongside Megan Thee Stallion). "Black Parade" is also up for song of the year, best R&B song, and best R&B performance, while "Savage Remix" is up for best rap song and best rap performance. The stunning visual album Black Is King is in the running for best music film, while "Brown Skin Girl" could take home the trophy for best music video.

Let's get into Beyoncé's Grammy stats: She's currently the second most nominated artist of all time, tied in second place with Paul McCartney, with husband Jay-Z and Quincy Jones tied in the top spot with 80 nominations each (Jay-Z scored another three nominations this year, with writing credits on "Black Parade" and "Savage Remix.") According to the Hollywood Reporter, she needs only four more wins to become the most awarded female artist of all time, with a current total of 24. With eight more wins, she'll become the most awarded artist, period. Considering there is not a person on this planet who could touch Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter, let's just start engraving those trophies, shall we?

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

