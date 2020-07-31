Today's Top Stories
What Is Beyoncé's Beautiful Visual Album 'Black Is King' About?

By Katherine J Igoe
black is king beyonce visual album
Disney

Black Is King is finally, finally out—and in case you have no idea what I'm talking about, it's only the highly anticipated and absolutely stunning visual album that Beyoncé just debuted on Disney+. The visual album (also being referred to as a film), which features Beyoncé's husband Jay-Z, children, and mother as well as a number of star cameos, was written, directed, and executive produced by the icon. It's 90 minutes long: During its impressive runtime, it depicts stylish music videos of songs from the The Lion King: The Gift album and goes through Simba's journey (based off of the recent Lion King remake, but with humans instead of animals). It also happens to be an absolute visual feast and a celebration, as early reviews explain: "Black Is King excels as a celebration of Blackness in its many forms: Black women, Black men, Black children, Black motherhood, Black fatherhood, Black pasts, Black presents, and Black futures." Reactions have already ranged from completely overawed to leaping on the sofa and cheering out loud. Here's what to know before you go watch.

This is how Black Is King reimagines 2019's The Lion's King.

In case you missed it, Beyoncé voiced Nala in the Lion King remake and also curated and contributed to the accompanying album. According to Disney+, Black Is King "reimagines the lessons of The Lion King for today's young kings and queens in search of their own crowns." An accompanying release explained it would elevate "the voyages of Black families, throughout time" and that the narrative would focus on "a young king’s transcendent journey through betrayal, love and self-identity. Black Is King is an affirmation of a grand purpose, with lush visuals that celebrate Black resilience and culture."

The timing of the release is apparently not a coincidence: It's also the one-year anniversary of the film's theatrical release. Special appearances included Naomi Campbell, Kelly Rowland, Wizkid, Pharrell Williams, and many, many more (including those who were featured artists on The Lion King: The Gift):

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

There are also, as fans are discovering, lots of Easter eggs, references, and allusions throughout the story. The filming was international—including New York, Los Angeles, South Africa, West Africa, London, and Belgium—and apparently included a ton of international talent as well.

Beyoncé spoke about what Black Is King represented to her.

In a long, highly personal post (which is unusual for the star), Beyoncé spoke about how Black Is King has been a "labor of love." "It was originally filmed as a companion piece to 'The Lion King: The Gift' soundtrack and meant to celebrate the breadth and beauty of Black ancestry. I could never have imagined that a year later, all the hard work that went into this production would serve a greater purpose," she went on.

"The events of 2020 have made the film’s vision and message even more relevant, as people across the world embark on a historic journey," she continued. "I believe that when Black people tell our own stories, we can shift the axis of the world and tell our REAL history of generational wealth and richness of soul that are not told in our history books."

Here's the full caption:

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
View this post on Instagram

I typically keep comments short and sweet, but I just watched the trailer with my family and I’m excited. 🎶please don’t get me hype🎶🤪 “Black Is King” is a labor of love. It is my passion project that I have been filming, researching and editing day and night for the past year. I’ve given it my all and now it’s yours. It was originally filmed as a companion piece to “The Lion King: The Gift” soundtrack and meant to celebrate the breadth and beauty of Black ancestry. I could never have imagined that a year later, all the hard work that went into this production would serve a greater purpose. The events of 2020 have made the film’s vision and message even more relevant, as people across the world embark on a historic journey. We are all in search of safety and light. Many of us want change. I believe that when Black people tell our own stories, we can shift the axis of the world and tell our REAL history of generational wealth and richness of soul that are not told in our history books. With this visual album, I wanted to present elements of Black history and African tradition, with a modern twist and a universal message, and what it truly means to find your self-identity and build a legacy. I spent a lot of time exploring and absorbing the lessons of past generations and the rich history of different African customs. While working on this film, there were moments where I’ve felt overwhelmed, like many others on my creative team, but it was important to create a film that instills pride and knowledge. I only hope that from watching, you leave feeling inspired to continue building a legacy that impacts the world in an immeasurable way. I pray that everyone sees the beauty and resilience of our people. This is a story of how the people left MOST BROKEN have EXTRAORDINARY gifts.❤️✊🏾 Thank you to Blitz, Emmanuel, Ibra, Jenn, Pierre, Dikayl, Kwasi and all the brilliant creatives. Thank you to all at Disney for giving this Black woman the opportunity to tell this story. This experience has been an affirmation of a grander purpose. My only goal is that you watch it with your family and that it gives you pride. Love y’all, B

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

So, if you didn't stay up until 3 a.m. EST to watch the second it debuted, definitely go and take a look as soon as you can.

