Today's Top Stories
1
A Black Woman Needs to Fill Harris's Senate Seat
2
The Best New Christmas Movies of 2020
3
See CHANEL's 2020/21 Métiers d’art Collection
4
Cute Winter Gloves That'll Protect Your Hands
5
Marley Twists to Inspire Your New Protective Style

Queen Elizabeth Is Reportedly Mourning the Loss of Her Dog, Vulcan

The news of Vulcan's death comes just days after the Cambridges said goodbye to their pup, Lupo.

By Caroline Hallemann
queen elizabeth ii royal windsor horse show day two
Tim GrahamGetty Images

It's been a tough few weeks for royal dogs. In late November, the Cambridges' English Cocker Spaniel Lupo died, and the royal couple confirmed the news in a somber Instagram post.

"Very sadly last weekend our dear dog, Lupo, passed away. He has been at the heart of our family for the past nine years and we will miss him so much," wrote Will and Kate on social media, signing the post personally with a simple "W & C."

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Now, several royal correspondents are reporting that the Queen's dog Vulcan, a dachshund-corgi mix, has also passed away during lockdown.

Buckingham Palace has yet to comment publicly on the dog's death, but per the Daily Mail's Rebecca English: "The Queen is mourning the loss of one of her last two remaining dogs just weeks before Christmas. Loyal companion Vulcan, a dachshund-corgi cross, died a few weeks ago at Windsor." On Twitter, English also noted that Vulcan's death leaves the British monarch "with just one remaining animal, Candy, also a Dorgi."

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The Queen and Prince Philip are currently social distancing at Windsor Castle, where they will remain for the holiday season, breaking a decades-long royal tradition of traveling to Sandringham to celebrate Christmas.

“Having considered all the appropriate advice, the Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh have decided that this year they will spend Christmas quietly in Windsor,” a Buckingham Palace spokesperson told T&C.

Fortunately, Christmas decorations just went up at the royal residence, hopefully brightening spirits during this difficult time.

From: Town & Country US

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Did Taylor Admit She's Engaged to Joe Alwyn?
Bieber Fully Shut Down a Jelena Troll on Instagram
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Kate Beckinsale Shows Abs In Bikini Video
Natalie Portman Reacts to Hemsworth's Muscles
The Scooter Braun Dig in Ryan Reynolds' New Ad
Eugenie Shopped at Kate's Favorite Maternity Store
J.Lo's Ex Told Her to Get Botox at 23
Miley Said She and Liam Had "Too Much Conflict"
Prince Charles' Life in Photos
Prince George's Favorite Meal Is Very Grown-Up