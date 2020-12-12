Critics of Netflix's drama The Crown say the show presents a misleading picture of the royal family.

The U.K.'s Culture Secretary, Oliver Dowden, even went so far as to call for Netflix to add a disclaimer to the series making it clear that it's a work of fiction.

Josh O'Connor, who played Prince Charles in Seasons 3 and 4 of the series, says the call for a disclaimer is "outrageous" and that The Crown's audience is "intelligent enough to see it for what it is, which is pure fiction."

The latest season of The Crown has been the drama's most controversial yet. The fourth season, which covers, among other things, the early years of Prince Charles and Princess Diana's tumultuous relationship, has been slammed by critics who say its an unfair and oftentimes misleading portrayal of the real people and events depicted. In fact, some—including the U.K. government's Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden—have called for Netflix to add a disclaimer to the series, emphasizing that it's a work of fiction and not a faithful account of history.

Josh O'Connor, who played Prince Charles in The Crown's third and fourth seasons, is firmly in the opposite camp, however.

"We were slightly let down by our culture secretary, whose job it is to encourage culture," O'Connor said during an interview with the the Los Angeles Times for The Envelope: The Podcast. "In my opinion, it's pretty outrageous that he came out and said what he said. Particularly, in this time when he knows that the arts are struggling and they're on their knees, I think it's a bit of a low blow."

O'Connor made it clear that he's against the disclaimer proposal because he trusts The Crown's audience to understand that what they're watching is a drama, not documentary.

"My personal view is that audiences understand," he explained. "You have to show them the respect and understand that they're intelligent enough to see it for what it is, which is pure fiction."

Subscribe here with the code HOLIDAY50 to save 50%

Kayleigh Roberts Contributor Kayleigh Roberts is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, covering celebrity and entertainment news, from actual royals like Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle to Hollywood royalty, like Katie Holmes and Chrissy Teigen.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io