Princess Eugenie Reportedly Moved Out of Frogmore Cottage After Just Six Weeks

By Kayleigh Roberts
    • Eugenie and Jack moved into Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's UK home earlier this year.
      • Harry and Meghan reportedly offered Frogmore Cottage to Eugenie and Jack without first informing the Queen.

        Earlier this fall, Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, shocked royal fans (and, TBH, some members of the royal family) when news broke that they had moved into Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Windsor residence, Frogmore Cottage. Now, they've given the world another shock by apparently quickly moving back out of the Windsor home.

        According to the Mirror, Eugenie and Jack have moved out of Frogmore Cottage after just six weeks, opting to return to their residence at Kensington Palace instead.

        "It is empty again," a royal source told the Sun. "Why does no one want to live in Frogmore Cottage? What is wrong with the place?"

        The original decision for Eugenie and Jack to move into Frogmore Cottage as they prepared for the birth of their first child was reportedly made without consulting the Queen, according to a November report from the Sun on Sunday.

        "Senior royals were initially blindsided by the idea for Harry and Meg to let Eugenie and Jack move in," a royal source told the Sun at the time. "Obviously the Queen was told after the couples had spoken about the plan. But it is very much a deal done between Harry, Meghan, Eugenie and Jack. There is a close bond between them."

