The Queen's Christmas Speech Will "Evoke a War-Time Spirit" and Try to Raise Morale This Year

The Queen's annual Christmas speech is a holiday staple, but this year's broadcast is set to be especially important. During the most difficult times for the people of the United Kingdom (and around the world), the Queen's addresses to the public have been a source of both comfort and inspiration and this year's Christmas speech, coming amid the coronavirus pandemic, is expected to be on for the history books, according to royal experts.

"It will be a very, very important Christmas speech this year, very much along the lines of her earlier broadcast, the 'we’ll meet again one,'" royal commentator Phil Dampier told The Sun. "Trying to raise morale and encourage people to get through it and evoke a bit of war-time spirit. So I’m sure the Christmas address will be along similar lines."

While most of us haven't had to deal with actually war this year, surviving 2020 has certainly felt like a battle, so this speech is much-needed.

